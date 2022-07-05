Hornets Summer League: 3 Questions Surrounding Each Player

NBA Summer League is one of my favorite times of the year. Every team has hope and excitement for their young players, it's like taking your new car for it's first drive. For many evaluators Summer League performances mean nothing, unless it helps re-enforce a pre-existing opinion in which case people won't shut up about it! Still, it's a worthwhile evaluation tool and is particularly important to the Hornets who have invested a lot into the draft process over the past two seasons.

Every young player on the Hornets roster has a lot to prove during the 2022 summer league. I've picked out my most important three areas each prospect needs to show progress on for the players on Hornets contracts + LiAngelo Ball.

Mark Williams - Duke - C

1) Can he stay on out of foul trouble? Williams was in foul trouble for most of Duke's NCAA final four match vs UNC. Many young bigs struggle with high foul rates in the NBA, if Williams wants rotation minutes he needs to adapt quickly.

2) Will we see any shooting flashes? Williams flashed some shooting potential at Duke, Kupchak also mentioned it caught his eye during his pre-draft workout.

3) Can he positively impact the team defensively? Players like Gobert, Turner and Jarrett Allen impact every aspect of their team's defense from the minute they're on the floor. Can Williams have that level of impact that a team can build their defense around him?

Kai Jones - Texas - F/C

1) Will he look comfortable at Power Forward next to a traditional center? After the bridges situation there appears to be a spot open in the rotation for someone to claim behind projected starter PJ Washington. This will likely come down to Jones vs Thor. How will Kai adapt after playing all of 21-22 at center with the Swarm?

2) Can he shoot the ball from three efficiently? The "idea" of Kai has been as a quick, athletic, shooting big. However, the shot still seems theoretical at this point as he's not shot the ball consistently in college or the G-League.

3) Has Kai improved his reading of the game, will it have slowed down for him? At last year's Summer League, Kai had tunnel vision at times and made some poor decisions handling the ball.

Bryce McGowens - Nebraska - G/W

1) Can he change from a "go-to" College scorer to a role player in the pros? McGowens was downright inefficient in college, but as the best player on a poor team he was often the top of everyone's scouting report. How will he adapt to having less shots but also less defensive attention?

2) In Bryce's freshman season he had an incredible free throw rate (.491). Will he get the same whistle in the NBA using his array of step throughs to create and draw contact?

3) Will his size and length help him become a passable NBA level defender? McGowens wasn't a good college defender, so how will it look against NBA-caliber players? Can he get down in a stance and guard perimeter players at least until he puts on some strength to help him guard bigger wings?

JT Thor - Auburn - F

1) How can JT score outside of catch and shoot three-point shots and put backs? Last season Thor was happy to settle for jumpers and the opposing team was happy for him to take them. Can he put the ball on the floor when the floor tilts to his advantage?

2) Can he use his natural gifts of size, agility and athleticism to become a high impact defensive player? Thor is infinitely long, but you don't always feel his impact out there as much as you feel you should. Thor averaged just 0.7 STL and 1.0 BLK with the Swarm last year.

3) Despite looking smooth, so far his three-point numbers have been inefficient. Can he shoot it? 19% in the G-league, 26% in the NBA, he's got to make strides. Thor was always a project who many said came out too early. Last year was a redshirt season as a pro but the team needs to see some development this year.

Nick Richards - Kentucky - C

1) Does he deserve for his 3rd-year contract option to be picked up? Decision is due July 7th if not agreed to be moved back with his agent.

2) Is the three-point shot a tease or not? He has never taken them in NBA minutes, but has experimented in the G-league and Summer League.

3) Has anything changed? Richards has looked like the same player in most of his minutes since being drafted and hasn't been in the rotation of a team who desperately needed a center. At the age of 24, he needs to be showing a major jump.

Scottie Lewis - Florida - G

1) Can he keep his turnovers down? This has been an issue for Lewis in college and the G-League. Most come from a mixture of sloppy handle and footwork leading to travels.

2) Can he translate his high pressure, high effort defense into positive outcomes? Scottie always picks players up full court and grafts hard, but too often this led to cheap fouls or a blow by.

3) Outside of the obvious (shooting) can he become a better halfcourt scorer through cutting, put backs, and drawing fouls?

LiAngelo Ball - Greensboro Swarm - F

1) Will LiAngelo be healthy for Summer League after a bout of Covid? Gelo has been unlucky with injuries so far in his pro career, this is just the latest in an unfortunate run of events.

2) Will he earn rotation minutes in Greensboro? With McGowans and Lewis both on two-way contracts, Gelo's minutes with the Swarm could be limited.

3) Can he expand his game outside of offensive rebounding and shooting? He needs to improve his skillset to earn his way onto an NBA team, his most obvious path is making a jump defensively.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and James Plowright @British_Buzz