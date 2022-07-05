ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LiAngelo Ball Could Miss Summer League

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Some unfortunate news for the Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets will already be without one of its young prospects for Summer League action after 2021 1st round pick James Bouknight underwent successful surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger.

Now, there is a possibility the Hornets will be down another body, LiAngelo Ball.

Monday afternoon, the team announced that Ball had entered the NBA’s Health + Safety protocols leaving his status for Summer League in doubt. There has been no comment made in regards to whether or not he will clear the protocols in time to participate in the four-game event.

Ball has already dealt with injuries since turning pro, most notably an ankle injury that caused him to miss some time this past season. In 28 games with the Greensboro Swarm, Ball averaged just 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. Considering he is a long shot to make the NBA roster, missing valuable playing time in Summer League will certainly affect his chances.

The Hornets will begin Summer League play this Friday against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

