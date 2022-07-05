A look at Wisconsin football's entire coaching staff for the 2022 season
By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
When Wisconsin football returns to the field this fall, it will look significantly different from the one fans saw last winter in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State, especially on the sideline.
After a disappointing 9-4 season, head coach Paul Chryst decided it was time to shake things up on the coaching staff, specifically as it pertained to the offense.
UW averaged 25.4 and 25.1 points per game in the last two seasons. The last time Wisconsin went consecutive seasons averaging fewer than 26 points per game came back in 1991. It was time for an influx of new ideas.
Since then, Coach Chryst has hired three new assistant coaches and moved several other coaches into new roles.
The most significant shakeup in the coaching staff came when former offensive coordinator and current Badgers’ offensive line coach Joe Rudolph departed for a similar position with Virginia Tech – a clean slate for both sides.
Coach Chryst quickly identified Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram as the program’s next offensive coordinator, and signed him to a two-year deal. He will look to reinvigorate a Wisconsin Badgers’ offense that has become stale in recent years.
Here is a look at Wisconsin’s revamped coaching staff for the 2022 season:
Head Coach: Paul Chryst
Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach: Jim Leonhard
Bobby Engram: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
Al Johnson: Running Backs Coach
Alvis Whitted: Wide Receivers Coach
Chris Haering: Tight Ends Coach
Bob Bostad: Offensive Line Coach
Bobby April: Outside Linebacker's Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator
Mark D’onofrio: Inside Linebackers Coach
Ross Kolodziej: Defensive Line Coach
