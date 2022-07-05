ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Wisconsin football's entire coaching staff for the 2022 season

By Dillon Graff
When Wisconsin football returns to the field this fall, it will look significantly different from the one fans saw last winter in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State, especially on the sideline.

After a disappointing 9-4 season, head coach Paul Chryst decided it was time to shake things up on the coaching staff, specifically as it pertained to the offense.

UW averaged 25.4 and 25.1 points per game in the last two seasons. The last time Wisconsin went consecutive seasons averaging fewer than 26 points per game came back in 1991. It was time for an influx of new ideas.

Since then, Coach Chryst has hired three new assistant coaches and moved several other coaches into new roles.

The most significant shakeup in the coaching staff came when former offensive coordinator and current Badgers’ offensive line coach Joe Rudolph departed for a similar position with Virginia Tech – a clean slate for both sides.

Coach Chryst quickly identified Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram as the program’s next offensive coordinator, and signed him to a two-year deal. He will look to reinvigorate a Wisconsin Badgers’ offense that has become stale in recent years.

Here is a look at Wisconsin’s revamped coaching staff for the 2022 season:

Head Coach: Paul Chryst

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Coach: Jim Leonhard

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 02: Wisconsin defensive coach Jim Leonhard looks on in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Bobby Engram: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Aug 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end coach Bobby Engram provides direction as tight end Eli Wolf (87) walks across the field at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Al Johnson: Running Backs Coach

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger waves the Wisconsin flag prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Alvis Whitted: Wide Receivers Coach

Colorado State wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted looks dejected on the sidelines against Colorado as the Rams trail big during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium in Denver on Friday Aug. 31, 2018. (Cris Tiller / Fort Collins Coloradoan) Ftc0831 Rmshowdown Ct 30

Chris Haering: Tight Ends Coach

Wisconsin special teams coordinator Chris Haering will be sure to instruct his punt return troops to stay away from Michigan’s long snapper Saturday. Credit: Mark Hoffman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bob Bostad: Offensive Line Coach

New offensive Line coach Bob Bostad, works with his players the during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday. Uw Spring Football Practice 4354
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Bobby April: Outside Linebacker's Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Oakland Raiders special teams coordinator Bobby April signals during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mark D’onofrio: Inside Linebackers Coach

Nov 10, 2007; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Temple Owls defensive coordinator Mark D’Onofrio along the sidelines prior to playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Penn State defeated Temple 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Kolodziej: Defensive Line Coach

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

#Las Vegas Bowl#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Arizona State#Wisconsin Badgers
