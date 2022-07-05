ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Binotto defends Ferrari tactics at Silverstone

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattia Binotto believes Ferrari made the correct calls at all points of the British Grand Prix despite Charles Leclerc going from the lead to fourth place late on. Leclerc damaged his front wing on the opening lap but still had more pace than teammate Carlos Sainz for the majority of the...

