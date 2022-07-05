ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gianno Caldwell: Chicago's soft-on-crime policies are 'insanity on steroids'

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 5, 2022 - 05:49 - Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Why This Mass Shooting Is Shocking to Those Who Know Chicago

There isn't really anything shocking about another mass shooting. There really shouldn't be anything surprising about it either. So far as a society, we've chosen that the right to own a gun - almost any kind of gun - is worth the carnage left behind when innocent people, sometimes children are killed by them. What is shocking to those who are familiar with the Chicago area is where the shooting happened.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Crime#Murder#Shooting#Parade
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Democrat Chicago official slams police chief's message to parents: 'Lori Lightfoot's puppet'

Chicago alderman and Democratic mayoral candidate Raymond Lopez slammed the Windy City's police chief as Lori Lightfoot's "puppet" for "deflecting responsibility" and "emboldening criminals" with soft-on-crime policies. Lopez responded on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday after Police Superintendent David Brown said parents in the city must "know where [their] are" following the July 4th weekend that saw 51 shootings in the city, with eight killed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with making threat that sent Brookfield Zoo into lockdown

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has been arrested and charged after police said she made a threat that put Brookfield Zoo into lockdown on Tuesday. The Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said the Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with one count of disorderly conduct with more charges possibly to follow. She was also evaluated by a crisis worker and sent to a local hospital for possible mental health treatment, the society said.
BROOKFIELD, IL
newcity.com

Today In The Culture, July 5, 2022: Robert Feder Calls It a Day | Space Oddities Closing | Penn Jillette Backs Sideshow Gelato

Smart Museum Of Art Closes For Summer For Renovations. The Smart Museum of Art will close for planned renovations to its study room and other facilities this summer through September 21, the museum relays in a release. “The gallery-adjacent study room will receive its first major update since the space opened in 1999. The study room renovation, which is supported through capital project funds from the University of Chicago, will expand and enhance this critical site of access to the Smart Museum’s collection for use in research and teaching. The renovation will nearly double the study room’s current footprint, to more than 700 square feet. Improvements to lighting, furnishing, and art display infrastructure will offer faculty partners new and more flexible options to teach from curated selections of artworks, chosen in collaboration with the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry. The renovated space will also allow a greater range of configurations to encourage individual reflection or group discussion. These changes will allow works of different media, from prints to hanging scrolls to sculpture, to be brought together in the study room.” More here.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago mayor wants dome at Soldier Field

The plan for the Bears to leave downtown Chicago and move to Arlington Heights feels like a done deal even though construction on a new stadium out in the suburbs hasn't broken ground yet. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is still trying to find ways to keep the team from leaving...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy