Gianno Caldwell: Chicago's soft-on-crime policies are 'insanity on steroids'

Smart Museum Of Art Closes For Summer For Renovations. The Smart Museum of Art will close for planned renovations to its study room and other facilities this summer through September 21, the museum relays in a release. “The gallery-adjacent study room will receive its first major update since the space opened in 1999. The study room renovation, which is supported through capital project funds from the University of Chicago, will expand and enhance this critical site of access to the Smart Museum’s collection for use in research and teaching. The renovation will nearly double the study room’s current footprint, to more than 700 square feet. Improvements to lighting, furnishing, and art display infrastructure will offer faculty partners new and more flexible options to teach from curated selections of artworks, chosen in collaboration with the Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry. The renovated space will also allow a greater range of configurations to encourage individual reflection or group discussion. These changes will allow works of different media, from prints to hanging scrolls to sculpture, to be brought together in the study room.” More here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO