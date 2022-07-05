Stolen dog reunited with owner

Russians are known for doing some really crazy stuff, and building some insane machines. This story gives us a different look at what Russian people are like however. If you have a dog, you probably love it just like a family member. There isn’t much you wouldn’t do for your furry friend to keep them happy and healthy. Well that’s how this Russian couple felt about their dog. One day though, a sink hole opened up in front of their home. This isn’t an uncommon occurrence in many parts of the world. The local government was quick to fill the sinkhole, much to the delight of the homeowners. The couple became worried however after they couldn’t find their beloved canine friend. Check out what happened during this amazing rescue of a dog buried underneath a sidewalk and what they had to do in this absolutely incredible video.

ANIMALS ・ 29 DAYS AGO