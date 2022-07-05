ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen dog reunited with owner

By Miriam Halpenny
omdnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog that was inside of a vehicle when it was stolen has been found and returned to its home. Jaxx is a 1.5 year old brown Mastiff-Shepherd mix who had just been adopted by Austin Flegel and his girlfriend when the unthinkable happened. The couple had adopted Jaxx...

