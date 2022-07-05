Lollipop Chainsaw Is Getting a Remake — When Will It Be Released?

Warner Bros. has been on a bit of a hot streak with their DC Comics properties as of late, with their last two films being a critical success. The Batman did pretty fairly at the box office, passing over $700 million, and The Suicide Squad was a definite hit on HBO Max. Even though The Suicide Squad was a bit of a soft reboot of the franchise, it still featured a ton of characters/actors from the first film like Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and even Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). Captain Boomerang meets his demise during the film's opening sequence, but the actor who plays the character would love to do a Captain Boomerang spin-off series on HBO Max. While speaking with ComicBook.com for his new series, The Terminal List, Courtney revealed that not only would he like to do a spin-off focusing on the character, he already has some ideas.

