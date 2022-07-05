ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lollipop Chainsaw Is Getting a Remake — When Will It Be Released?

By John Paul M. Joaquin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe zombie-killing Starlings are coming back in 2023. That's right. video game publisher Dragami Games recently confirmed that a full remake of the cult-classic video game, Lollipop Chainsaw, is coming sometime in 2023, per IGN. Dragami Games is led by Lollipop Chainsaw's original game producer, Yoshimi Yasuda, per Moby...

ComicBook

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Gets Release Window, Trailer

Supermassive Entertainment and Bandai Namco put out a new trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me this week alongside a more narrowed release window. Previously announced for a 2022 release, The Devil in Me is now confirmed to be out at some point during Fall 2022. This trailer confirmed that alongside some additional story details from the game as well as a preview of some of the pitfalls The Devil in Me's cast will find themselves encountering.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Solo Leveling anime trailer reveals 2023 release date

Solo Leveling is finally getting a series. The extremely popular webtoon has waited years for an adaptation, and now one’s finally on the way in 2023 from production studio A-1 Pictures (Kaguya-Sama: Love is War). The anime was announced during Anime Expo 2022 and arrived with the series first teaser trailer. The anime is set to premiere next year and will be streamed on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.
COMICS
Gamespot

Paddington And John Wick's Days Are Numbered On PlayStation In Some Regions

German and Austrian fans of Britain's finest export, Paddington Bear, and Keanu Reeves' reluctant assassin John Wick will soon have to invest in a Blu-ray disc if they want to watch these cinematic icons through their PlayStation. Studio Canal, the distributor of the films in those regions, confirmed that "evolving...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Stephen King candidly reveals the ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.The Michael Bay film,...
MOVIES
IGN

Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers Are Making a Death Note Live Action Series for Netflix

The Duffer Brothers have started a new production company called Upside Down Pictures. Although the name is a reference to the realm from Stranger Things, the company will work on more than just that. The company has revealed a list of projects that it will begin work on, which includes a new live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, Death Note.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Opening Credits Released by Netflix

Ahead of its release this September, Netflix released the Cyberpunk Edgerunners opening credits on its official YouTube channel. The anime’s opening was released following the Studio Trigger panel at Anime Expo 2022. The colorful and stylish Cyberpunk Edgerunners opening credits feature the song “This Fffire” by the Scottish rock...
COMICS
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Stephen King Slams ‘Transformers,’ Says It’s the Only Movie He Walked Out of as an Adult

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror authors of all time, and many of his books have been turned into classic films. From “Stand By Me” and “The Shawshank Redemption” to “Carrie” and “Misery,” King has been an almost constant presence at the multiplex since he began publishing books in the 1970s. King is also unafraid to share his strong opinions about movies, famously distancing himself from Stanley Kubrick’s beloved adaptation of his novel “The Shining” for years. His Twitter account has long been a hotbed of the author’s pop culture...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Releases Light & Magic Trailer

Younger generations of movie fans might take for granted the variety of impressive visual effects that are on display in contemporary films, most of which were made possible by the innovations of Industrial Light & Magic. The new documentary series Light & Magic will chronicle the achievements and challenges of the visual effects house, which was created by George Lucas when he realized the daunting undertaking that would be required to fully realize his vision for Star Wars: A New Hope back in the '70s. You can check out the trailer for Light & Magic below before it premieres on Disney+ on July 27th.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Light & Magic’ Trailer Showcases How George Lucas Revolutionized Cinema: ‘Movies Are Special Effects’ (Video)

The docuseries revolves around the ”Star Wars“ helmer’s Industrial Light & Magic, which pioneered blockbuster moviemaking. Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer and poster for Lucasfilm and Imagine Documentaries’ “Light & Magic,” a new docuseries that chronicles the untold history of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.
MOVIES
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Release Date Confirmed For November, New Trailer Released

We finally know when God of War Ragnarok is coming out: Sony today confirmed Ragnarok's release date on PS4 and PS5 as November 9, 2022, making good on the repeated reassurances that it would be available this year. The long-awaited release date was announced as part of a short new CG trailer, which you can watch below. It shows Kratos and Atreus squaring off against various foes and talking about not being alone, before squaring off against what appears to be Fenrir.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Star Jai Courtney Wants a Captain Boomerang Show for HBO Max

Warner Bros. has been on a bit of a hot streak with their DC Comics properties as of late, with their last two films being a critical success. The Batman did pretty fairly at the box office, passing over $700 million, and The Suicide Squad was a definite hit on HBO Max. Even though The Suicide Squad was a bit of a soft reboot of the franchise, it still featured a ton of characters/actors from the first film like Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and even Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). Captain Boomerang meets his demise during the film's opening sequence, but the actor who plays the character would love to do a Captain Boomerang spin-off series on HBO Max. While speaking with ComicBook.com for his new series, The Terminal List, Courtney revealed that not only would he like to do a spin-off focusing on the character, he already has some ideas.
TV SERIES
IGN

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but he didn’t swing onto the big screen until director Sam Raimi helped bring 2002’s Spider-Man to life. Since then, Spider-Man has also been one of the most profitable superheroes and his films have taken the box office by storm each time.
MOVIES

