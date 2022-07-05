ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

By Stacker
Chariton Leader
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chariton Leader

Highest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the highest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

This Study Should Make Iowans Mad

I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
2022 Election Expert

Iowa to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Iowa in 2022. Description: Adds a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa planning for the next drought

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Iowa's drought conditions have improved overall compared to last year, but even with that low level of concern, the state is already planning for the next drought. They're hoping to create a long-term drought plan with help from Iowans. Unlike rain storms where water levels...
IOWA FALLS, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Tuesday’s storm in Iowa shows not all derechos are created equal

Tuesday morning, the mayor of Cedar Rapids got word from Linn County Emergency Management. There was a storm brewing in South Dakota. The winds were strong and became rooted in the hot and humid air over the Great Plains region. It all but echoed a nightmare from 2020: the derecho.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Stacker
K92.3

Voters Chose the Iowa State Fair as the Best in the Country

Back on June 22nd, the livestock publication The Showtimes Magazine held a competition on social media to find the best state fair in the U.S. The concept was simple: have Facebook and Instagram users vote on their favorite state fairs by liking designated posts. We are happy to report that voters chose Iowa as their 2022 champion!
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Seen All of These License Plates on Iowa Roadways? [PHOTOS]

When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Yes, Tuesday's storm was a derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa — Severe thunderstorms roared from northwest to southeast across Iowa Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing intense wind gusts and torrential rain to many areas of the state. The storm complex began early Tuesday near the North Dakota and South Dakota border, but extreme heat and humidity...
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

As Iowa prepares to launch 988, some question if the state is ready

Starting July 16, Iowans needing help for mental health will have a new number to dial – 988. The idea is that Iowans will have an easy number to remember when they need immediate mental health support – that will divert them away from law enforcement. The new...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Making Transition To Cashless System

(Des Moines, IA) — Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages, and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically — and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
DES MOINES, IA
travelwithsara.com

Six Iowa Destinations You Need To Explore This Summer

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Did You Know Iowa is Home to a Unique Aquatic Animal

While here in Iowa we're known to have more hogs than humans, the Hawkeye State is home to many unique animals. And no, not just critters that are commonly known for their meat. The animal that pops up in Iowa without many people being aware of its existence is the...
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

Counties with the most veterans in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Where’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa?

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Last Night’s Storm May be Classified as Iowa’s 3rd Derecho in 3 Years

(Radio Iowa) The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa last (Tuesday) night -might- be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, July 5th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A new law in Iowa allows police to search through a person’s garbage for criminal evidence without a warrant. But it’s at odds with an Iowa Supreme Court decision last year that said the search of a Clear Lake man’s trash without a warrant was an invasion of his privacy. Drake University law professor Bob Rigg says that decision stands despite the new law because “essentially the Iowa legislature cannot overrule the Iowa Supreme Court in interpreting what the Iowa Constitution (says).” The issue is likely to end up back before the state’s High Court, which will soon have a new member. Retiring Justice Brent Appel was part of the majority in the previous case, which means the new member could make a difference in the garbage-searching decision.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy