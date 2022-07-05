Two teens seriously hurt in UTV crash in Howard County

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in progress in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road. The suspect fled on foot before Deputies arrived. Deputies made contact with two victims. They stated the suspect, later identified as Rodney Ballew, 41, of Sedalia, threw a large monkey wrench at the windshield of their vehicle. The front windshield broke, causing glass to get into one of the victim's eyes. One of the victims was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center by ambulance due to her injuries. Deputies took the second victim's statement, and took the wrench into evidence. Early the next morning, Deputies received a call that Ballew was back in the area. Deputies arrived again and Ballew ran on foot. Ballew was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Ballew was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Assault in the 3rd Degree, Property Damage in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and two Pettis County warrants. One warrant was for Failure to Appear on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Persistent Offender) and Driving While Suspended, with a $25,000 cash or surety bond. The second warrant was a Failure to Appear on an original charge of Identity Theft, which carried a $250 cash only bond.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO