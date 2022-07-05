ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MO

Two teens seriously hurt in UTV crash in Howard County

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 14-year-olds were seriously injured after a UTV crash in Howard County Monday evening. The crash happened...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

TEENS FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER ATV CRASH

Two Salisbury teens had to be flown from the scene of a rollover all-terrain vehicle crash in Howard County on Independence Day. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the 14-year-old driver lost control of a northbound 2017 Polaris Ranger. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
kchi.com

Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
kttn.com

ATV demolished, Chillicothe teenager injured in Carroll County crash

An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MO
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Police searching for suspect in assault

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for an individual that allegedly committed an assault on Missouri Boulevard on Friday afternoon before leaving the scene. On July 1, JCPD officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on the 2200 block of Missouri Boulevard....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#County Road#Traffic Accident#University Hospital
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for July 5, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in progress in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road. The suspect fled on foot before Deputies arrived. Deputies made contact with two victims. They stated the suspect, later identified as Rodney Ballew, 41, of Sedalia, threw a large monkey wrench at the windshield of their vehicle. The front windshield broke, causing glass to get into one of the victim's eyes. One of the victims was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center by ambulance due to her injuries. Deputies took the second victim's statement, and took the wrench into evidence. Early the next morning, Deputies received a call that Ballew was back in the area. Deputies arrived again and Ballew ran on foot. Ballew was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Ballew was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Assault in the 3rd Degree, Property Damage in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and two Pettis County warrants. One warrant was for Failure to Appear on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Persistent Offender) and Driving While Suspended, with a $25,000 cash or surety bond. The second warrant was a Failure to Appear on an original charge of Identity Theft, which carried a $250 cash only bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Marceline man faces multiple felonies after threatening a child and firing a gun from his car

A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st. Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
MARCELINE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc17news.com

Columbia police make arrest after downtown water bead gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old and detained four juveniles after they allegedly fired pellets from a water bead gun. Police arrested Hunter Johnson, 18, and detained four others for fourth-degree assault in connection to reports of shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ninth street.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Road work in Jefferson City to shut down road for three weeks

Aplex Incorporated will close the 1000 block of East Capitol Avenue between Pine Street and Capitol Court to thru traffic beginning July 5 for sanitary sewer work. The road will be closed for about three weeks. Road closed signs and detour routes will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia councilman calls for more support for police chief

COLUMBIA — Columbia Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala said Wednesday his city had a police shortage. Skala said more members of the city council needed to give more support to Police Chief Geoff Jones. In April, Columbia voters approved a use tax that was expected to generate $5.6 million...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County health officials schedules vaccine clinic

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) scheduled a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic will be on Saturday, July 9, from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Services for Independent Living, 1401 Hathman Place, Columbia. Everyone is welcome, and appointments are not needed. People can get...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Again, I Have Unanswered Questions For Sedalia

Guys, I was driving around downtown pretty recently and I came across something that gave me a lot more questions than I had answers for. Just some random graffiti, right? I guess. I don't get it, myself. Now those graffiti people that do elaborate paintings and characters and stuff, now that I kind of get. But just to write a random word on a building? Why? What does that get you? I mean, all it does for me is make me think this Glen person isn't right in the head. Or a bored kid. Maybe we should ask the hard questions and unpack this.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy