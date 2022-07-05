ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson ‘forgot’ about Chris Pincher groping claims

By Pa Political Staff
By Pa Political Staff
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson failed to remember he had been told that Chris Pincher was the subject of a official complaint about his conduct, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson was briefed on the complaint by officials at the Foreign Office in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place.

The spokesman said the complaint against Mr Pincher – who was Europe minister at the time – was upheld although it did not lead to formal disciplinary action.

No 10 had previously claimed Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations”, after Mr Pincher’s dramatic resignation last week as deputy chief whip following claims he groped two men at a private members’ club.

“At the time last week that was the Prime Minister’s view. You will appreciate it takes some time to establish he was briefed, albeit we don’t think in formal briefing on this,” the spokesman said.

“This dates back a number of years. On Friday, it was our belief that he was not informed about that specific incident.”

The admission came after the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, Lord McDonald, said the original No 10 account was “not true” and the Prime Minister had been briefed “in person”.

In the Commons, responding to a Labour urgent question, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis told MPs: “The Prime Minister was made aware of this issue in late 2019, he was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action, no issue therefore arose about (Mr Pincher) remaining as a minister.

“Last week, when fresh allegations arose, the Prime Minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident. As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines.”

The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson resignation: What happens if PM quits?

Boris Johnson's premiership was in peril last night after two cabinet ministers and potential leadership candidates quit the government in protest at Downing Street's handling of a series of recent scandals.Sajid Javid, the health secretary and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, walked out of the cabinet after Mr Johnson apologised for promoting Chris Pincher to the role of deputy chief whip in February despite being told of a sexual misconduct complaint against the Tamworth MP in 2019.Further government resignations were expected by the end of the night but Mr Johnson showed no signs of calling it a day himself as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits as Tory leader after failing in bid to fight on

Boris Johnson quit as Tory leader after admitting he failed to persuade Cabinet colleagues that he could fight on.The Prime Minister said it was “eccentric” to change governments at this stage but “I regret not to have been successful in those arguments”.A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he acknowledged in a statement delivered from a lectern in Downing Street.“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks,” he said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson 'did not immediately recall' being told about Pincher groping claims

Boris Johnson faces a mounting Tory backlash over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after he apparently forgot being told about an official complaint about the former minister’s “inappropriate” behaviour.The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson was briefed on the complaint by officials at the Foreign Office in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place.The spokesman said the complaint against Mr Pincher – who was Europe minister at the time – was upheld although it did not lead to formal disciplinary action.Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the then foreign secretary, gave Mr Pincher a dressing down...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson's resignation announcement met with silence from White House

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that he would step down as the UK’s head of government once Conservative Party members choose a successor was met with an apparent shrug across the pond in America. Though Mr Johnson’s resignation speech outside Number 10 Downing Street took place at 7.30 am Eastern Time, spokespersons for President Joe Biden had nothing to say about London’s impending change in leadership when queried about it by The Independent.The outgoing British leader, who was born in the US but renounced his American citizenship years ago, has had a warm relationship with Mr Biden since...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

No 10 admits Boris Johnson knew misconduct complaint was upheld against Chris Pincher

Boris Johnson knew a misconduct complaint had been upheld against Chris Pincher when he promoted him to the whips’ office, No 10 has admitted.But the prime minister’s spokesman denied Downing Street “lied’ when it claimed, last week, that he was unaware of any “specific allegations” against the minister. Mr Johnson did not originally “recall” being told about the complaint, he said, adding it was “a brief conversation that took place around three years ago”.The spokesman also conceded the prime minister was told of a separate allegation – when Mr Pincher was promoted in February – but argued that was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ despite Tory calls for him to quit as PM

Boris Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 meant he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faced.His appearance in the Commons came after five more government ministers quit on Wednesday and criticism of Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership mounted.Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there were “any circumstances” in which he should resign.The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

Here is a list of all the departures from government that have occurred outside reshuffles since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated.There have been 50 departures as of 3pm on July 6 2022.The equivalent figure for the whole of Theresa May’s premiership was 52.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019, amid disagreements over Brexit.3. Amber Rudd, work and pensions...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘He was playing us for fools’: Red wall Ashfield welcomes Johnson’s resignation but asks: who now?

As Boris Johnson announced his resignation outside Downing Street, Mick and Christine Lakin sat in the Wetherspoon pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield watching the sorry spectacle unfold on TV. “Well,” declared 76-year-old Mick philosophically. “He bollocksed that one up.”When people once talked of Mr Johnson being able to reach parts of the country that other Conservatives could not, it was places like this former Nottinghamshire pit town they had in mind.In 2019, the wider Ashfield constituency voted blue for the first time at a general election since its creation in 1955. Getting Brexit done and levelling up – as well as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.Prime Minister: this is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson phoned the Queen before resigning

The Queen will have been among the first to personally hear from Boris Johnson as he prepared to announce he is stepping down as Prime Minister. Mr Johnson made a courtesy call to the head of state on Thursday morning while she was at her Windsor Castle home, and is believed to have told her about his resignation.
U.K.
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: What Boris Johnson said in his resignation speech – and what he really meant

What Boris Johnson said: It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.What he really meant: It has been clear for days but I have refused to accept it because that would have been an expression of weakness – giving in to mere reality. Did Winston Churchill accept that it was over? He did not.What he said: I’ve today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.What he meant: It is amazing how people...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

