Farm animals rescued from deep water in Sydney floods

Emergency services guided farm animals to safety from deep floodwater on Monday (4 July) as torrential rain hit parts of Sydney , New South Wales .

Approximately 50,000 people were affected by evacuation orders and warnings as parts of the city saw eight months of rain fall in four days.

Australia’s federal government has declared the flooding a natural disaster.

“It is clear that the crisis is not over yet... [the rain is] hoped to be easing in the coming days but there will continue to be flash flooding”, prime minister Anthony Albanese said.

