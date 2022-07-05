State Reports Economic Growth in Santa Fe County

A large abortion provider in Texas is fundraising in order to move to New Mexico. In its GoFundMe, Whole Woman’s Health says it is packing up its clinics in McAllen, Fort Worth, McKinney and Austin in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Texas’ subsequent implementation of a 1925 complete ban on abortions. “While we continue to do everything in our power to fight for abortion rights and access, Texas has banned abortion entirely throughout the state in response to the fall of Roe,” WWH’s fundraiser reads. “We know that this ban will not stop the need for abortion care, and our patients need a Whole Woman’s Health to go to now that Texas has cruelly taken away this basic healthcare need.” The clinic already provides virtual services in New Mexico; opening a brick-and-mortar facility here, it says “will allow us to provide first and second trimester abortions to people from Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and elsewhere in the South where safe, legal abortion care is restricted. In addition, New Mexicans are also going to struggle with access as their local clinics book up with patients traveling from out-of-state. The good news is that abortion is legally protected in New Mexico with no harmful restrictions that could hinder our highly-trained staff from providing the compassionate, high-quality care we’re known for in our communities.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, at the end of June, enacted via executive order protections for both abortion providers and those seeking reproductive health care in the state.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO