ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

State Reports Economic Growth in Santa Fe County

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong New Mexico’s 33 counties, Santa Fe County had the second highest year-over-year gain in Matched Taxable Gross Receipts (MTGR) over the year—an increase of 32%, according to the state Economic Development Department. EDD released the latest round of quarterly economic reports on Friday, which encapsulate consumer spending information from the...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Abortion Providers Announce Moves to NM

A large abortion provider in Texas is fundraising in order to move to New Mexico. In its GoFundMe, Whole Woman’s Health says it is packing up its clinics in McAllen, Fort Worth, McKinney and Austin in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Texas’ subsequent implementation of a 1925 complete ban on abortions. “While we continue to do everything in our power to fight for abortion rights and access, Texas has banned abortion entirely throughout the state in response to the fall of Roe,” WWH’s fundraiser reads. “We know that this ban will not stop the need for abortion care, and our patients need a Whole Woman’s Health to go to now that Texas has cruelly taken away this basic healthcare need.” The clinic already provides virtual services in New Mexico; opening a brick-and-mortar facility here, it says “will allow us to provide first and second trimester abortions to people from Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona and elsewhere in the South where safe, legal abortion care is restricted. In addition, New Mexicans are also going to struggle with access as their local clinics book up with patients traveling from out-of-state. The good news is that abortion is legally protected in New Mexico with no harmful restrictions that could hinder our highly-trained staff from providing the compassionate, high-quality care we’re known for in our communities.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, at the end of June, enacted via executive order protections for both abortion providers and those seeking reproductive health care in the state.
SANTA FE, NM
fox40jackson.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico, reconsidering homeless encampment policy

The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city councilors about unsanctioned camp sites,...
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe County Median Home Price Tops $789,000

Median home prices in Santa Fe County have risen to $789,395, according to Santa Fe Association of Realtors data released yesterday for the year’s second quarter. That figure represents a 22% increase from the same quarter last year, when county homes sales had a median home price of $647,000. In the city, median home prices rose by the same amount to a high of $583,371. “Santa Fe single family home sales were down by 20% with days on market shrinking to just over two weeks—a record low,” SFAR 2022 President Andrea Dobyns said in a statement. “Increasing mortgage interest rates, by nearly 3% since January, put even more pressure on the local housing market.” SFAR’s quarterly indicators report shows the inventory of single family homes for sale in the city and county decreased by 45.7% and days on market until sale also dipped to 30 days for single family homes and 28 days for condos/townhomes this quarter. “The housing marking sits squarely in the hands of sellers as we enter the normally busiest home buying and selling season,” Dobyns said. “With record-breaking low inventory and few, if any, housing units coming online, the market is extremely competitive with sellers getting multiple offers, many over the asking price of the listing.” According to SFAR, median home prices across the city range from $1.29 million on the Northeast side (north of East Alameda and Canyon Road toward Hyde Park Estates) to $450,000 on the Southside.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the most college graduates in New Mexico

(STACKER) – The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
COLLEGES
KVIA

New Mexico and Texas reach agreement over rights to water in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- An agreement between New Mexico and Texas has been reached over the rights to water in the Rio Grande ahead of a tentative scheduled trial on the matter, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. Both states have agreed to continue negotiations, potentially saving taxpayers...
krwg.org

Albuquerque revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city councilors about unsanctioned camp sites, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the current situation at Coronado Park is unacceptable and his administration is looking toward a new approach to the dozens of unhoused people who sleep there. However, the Albuquerque Journal reports that Keller’s administration has not determined the exact framework it wants to pursue.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Brian Egolf
ladailypost.com

Cannabis Sales In New Mexico Near $38 Million, Los Alamos $51,407 In June

SANTA FE—The Cannabis Control Division of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD) on Tuesday announced that during the month of June, licensed retailers around the state sold nearly $38 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined. “One year ago, on June 29th, Governor Lujan Grisham signed legislation...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Stranded immigrants found in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff says eight stranded immigrants were found along a New Mexico highway. Deputies found the undocumented immigrants under a tree along HWY 380 near the Valley of Fires, west of Carrizozo. According to Sheriff Michael Wood. The immigrants said they crossed into the US from Mexico and hitched a ride. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico cannabis sales near $38M in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest sales data show that New Mexico retailers sold another $21.2 million in recreational cannabis in June. That means cannabis sales have remained fairly constant over the last few months. Albuquerque’s retailers continued to earn the most, selling over $7 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, the latest report from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Volunteers#Market Trends#National Weather Service#Mtgr
KRQE News 13

New public education channel launches in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s public access channel is launching a new public education channel for residents. Katharsis Media has been tapped to run the new education access channel, channel 96. The channel will feature 120 hours of content each week, and officials say they’re looking for Albuquerque residents to get involved. “There is an incredible amount […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Denver Meow Wolf Employees Announce Intent to Unionize

Employees of Meow Wolf’s Denver location, known as Convergence Station, announced today their intent to become members of the Meow Wolf Workers Collective, the recently ratified union which thus far only officially represents employees of the arts corporation’s original Santa Fe location. In a post on the @mwwcnm...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Electric, newer cars push New Mexico to consider road user fees

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fuel-efficient cars and electric vehicles might be good for New Mexico’s greenhouse emissions, but as drivers use less gas, the state’s funding source for road improvement is shrinking. So, lawmakers are considering new ways to pay for roads. New Mexico’s Department of Transportation...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
NWS
Santa Fe Reporter

Armed and Young

Recent shootings involving young adults and youths, coupled with rising gun-related deaths among teens, are setting off alarm bells among New Mexicans and the law enforcement officials employed to protect them. According to a study by New Mexico State University professor Jagdish Khubchandani, who analyzed data from the US Centers...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Attorney discusses how protected abortions are in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While abortions are still legal in New Mexico, the issue could still land the state at the center of some fierce legal battles. Deena Buchanan is an Albuquerque attorney who specializes in employment and labor laws. Buchanan sat down with KRQE New Mexico News Podcast...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy