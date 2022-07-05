ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Donations Pour in for Chicago Public School Teacher Injured in Parade Attack

A Chicago Public Schools teacher and her husband were seriously injured during Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and more than 30 injured. Now, pre-kindergarten teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband must undergo various expensive surgeries, creating a significant financial strain on the family. Yet the local community has rallied behind the couple, who was attending the parade with their two children, as a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills had raised more than $160,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. WWTW reported that the page, organized by a friend, specified that Kolpack’s father and brother-in-law were injured as well, but that her children were unharmed. In an update listed on the page, the organizer addressed contributors, writing, “Your generosity is appreciated more than you will ever know.”
CHICAGO, IL
Highland Park, IL
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
