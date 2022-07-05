ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn Trauma-Informed Care, How To De-Escalate Conflicts With Free Mental Health Training On South, West Sides

By Madison Savedra
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBACK OF THE YARDS — City-sponsored mental health skills trainings are being held throughout the summer to equip communities with violence prevention and de-escalation tools. The trainings are free for neighbors thanks to funding from the city’s health department and Community Safety Coordination Center, said Katherine Calderon, director of mental health...

