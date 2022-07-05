ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRiT5_0gVBOZze00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides, according to a new poll, even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future.

Close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care , have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Less than 3 in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time.

Still, close to half also say it would be a good thing if virtual options for health care, for community events and for activities like fitness classes or religious services continue after the pandemic.

“Rather than this either-or, I think we’re more likely to be facing a hybrid future,” said Donna Hoffman, director of the Center for the Connected Consumer at the George Washington School of Business. “People have found convenience in some of these virtual options that just makes sense, and they don’t necessarily have anything to do with like keeping you safe or the pandemic even though they came of age during the pandemic.”

Two police shot at Philadelphia July Fourth celebration

Digital daily routines became the default in 2020 as the nation reacted to the rapidly spreading virus, which prompted lockdowns, closed schools and shuttered businesses. Some substitutions, like online shopping and video conference calling, already existed. Others were reimagined or popularized during the pandemic.

Either way, Hoffman said, there was “rapid” deployment and adoption of virtual services. It was a question of “how are we going to make this work?” she said.

Cornelius Hairston said his family took precautions throughout the pandemic because his wife is a first responder in the health care field.

“We tried to stay in as much as we could and only come out for essentials,” said Hairston, 40, who recently moved to Roanoke, Virginia.

Hairston joked that his twin 4-year-old boys are “COVID babies” who didn’t even go to a grocery store for much of their young lives. The family used delivery services almost exclusively to avoid venturing out to crowded stores. But going forward, he only expects to use them “from time to time.”

For Angie Lowe, the convenience of telemedicine and time saved was reason enough to do it again even though she and her husband returned to doing things in public more than a year ago.

Lowe had her first telemedicine appointment early in the pandemic when feeling “lonely” and “stuck at home” kept her from sleeping well. She was able to talk with the doctor without having to take extra time off of work to drive to and wait in a medical center.

“It was my first telemedicine appointment, but it won’t be my last,” said Lowe, 48, of Sterling, Illinois. “If I can do it, I’m going to do it.”

For many, though, drawbacks outweigh the benefits of relying on digital services in the future. Adults age 50 or older are especially likely to say they are not planning to use the virtual options asked about on the poll going forward, even though many were introduced during the pandemic to protect the at-risk population.

Despite feeling antsy about COVID-19 and infection rates in Phoenix, Tony DiGiovane, 71, said he found curbside pickup at grocery stores and restaurants to be more hassle than they’re worth.

“By the time I picked up the stuff, I needed more stuff,” he said of his grocery orders, and “something’s always missing or wrong” on takeout orders.

Karen Stewart, 63, recognizes the benefits of video calls, but she’s also found them to be limiting. That’s the case in her job organizing after school programming for kids. She also now sees some of her doctors online, one who provides virtual care almost exclusively and another who uses virtual care in between office visits.

She likes that she doesn’t have to drive, but it means a doctor or nurse can’t take her vitals or be “hands on” in her care. It was “scary,” for example, when all of her appointments in the lead-up to a surgery were online, she said.

Packed airports, canceled flights. 9 million travel over July 4

“When I do that they they can’t take my blood pressure, my pulse. There’s things that a doctor might pick up on that they can’t see online,” said Stewart of Perris, California.

The pandemic created an opportunity to balance in-person and virtual services to support the physical and mental health of older adults, said Alycia Bayne, a principal research scientist at NORC. That “could be particularly beneficial to older adults with different health issues, mobility limitations, people who lack transportation options, people who do not have or live near a robust social networks like family and friends to lean on,” she said.

Still, there remain limitations with technology access, broadband access and digital literacy, which Bayne said may help explain why the poll finds older adults less likely to use digital services after the pandemic.

Despite the age gap on use of services, similar percentages of adults across ages say it’s a good thing for virtual options for health care, for community events and meetings and for activities to continue after the pandemic.

“They recognize the benefits of virtual services, but they’re also ready to start getting back to their pre-pandemic routines,” she said. “The silver lining, of course, is that these services are now available.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
KRON4 News

Highway 17 reopens after fatal crash

(BCN) — State Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County reopened Tuesday morning after a fatal crash near Scotts Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on southbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road. The crash affected traffic in the southbound lanes...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Three people shot in SF July 4 night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department. The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Carlos girl has been located

UPDATE: Police said on Wednesday afternoon that the girl has been located. She is in good health and back with her family. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a San Carlos girl who went missing on Tuesday. Sabrina Klinke, 14, was last seen Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in San Francisco. The San Mateo County […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Old Boys#Americans#Digital
KRON4 News

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Guterrez.
RIO VISTA, CA
KRON4 News

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Prosecutor: Highland Park massacre suspect confesses

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago confessed to police that he fired on the crowd, a prosecutor said Wednesday. An Illinois judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail. Police found the […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
geekwire.com

Two Amazon senior Black execs will depart in latest leadership shuffle

A pair of top Black leaders at Amazon who helped oversee the company’s e-commerce operations are departing:. Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team (S-team) Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Boler-Davis resigned to pursue new...
ECONOMY
KRON4 News

July 4th Healdsburg homicide victim identified

(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said. The Healdsburg Police Department later identified the victim as Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 27, of Windsor. “We express our condolences to his family,” police said in a social media post. The shooting […]
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Two found fatally shot in Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found fatally shot early Monday inside a home in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood. The pair were found by officers after someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a family member in the 300 block of Perkins Street, […]
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death Monday night

(BCN) — Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy