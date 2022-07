Ajax’s scout John Steen Olsen retired this month but the 79-year-old played a huge role in shaping the midfielder’s career. It was during the first days of January 2020 when Christian Eriksen received a call from John Steen Olsen, Ajax’s celebrated Scandinavian scout who first watched the Denmark midfielder when Eriksen was a 13-year-old. “I called him and said: ‘You know that Ajax is always there for you,’” Steen Olsen told the club’s website. “He said he would like to but only when he is a little older.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO