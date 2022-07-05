ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

New study says decrease in salmon threatens killer whales

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Southern Resident killer whales have not had enough food for several years, which could affect their already small numbers, according to a study by the University of British Columbia.

Researchers looked at requirements and availability of prey for Northeastern Pacific Southern Resident killer whales. The study found a fluctuating level of salmon from spawning areas on rivers had a detrimental effect on killer whale health, threatening a small and fragile group of whales, the Bellingham Herald reported.

“It really appears like they cannot take (many) more rough years,” said Fanny Couture, lead researcher for the study.

About 75 of the Southern Resident killer whales span from the California coast to Haida Gwaii in British Columbia’s Queen Charlotte Islands.

They feed on Chinook salmon, but number of Chinook has decreased even as fishing regulations attempted to bolster their numbers. That leaves animals high on the food chain, like killer whales, without adequate prey.

The study showed a significant decrease in salmon between the years 1979 and 2020.

Studies have shown that a lack of food intake for killer whales has led to lower birth rates and higher death rates. The current study agreed, showing a slightly higher birth rate in years where the killer whales met their dietary needs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pacific, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Chinook, WA
Upworthy

Man catches 'one in two million' blue lobster, and throws it back into the water

A fisherman from Portland, Maine, caught a very rare bright blue lobster before throwing it back into the ocean. The fisherman caught the lobster off the coast of Maine over the weekend. The photo of the blue lobster was shared by tech entrepreneur Lars-Johan Larsson on Sunday. “This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in 2 million,” he wrote. While the shells of lobsters are generally red or brown in color, the crustacean’s blue shell is a result of a genetic mutation. It causes the lobster to produce more of a particular protein than other lobsters, lending its shell a rare blue color, reported Toronto Sun.
PORTLAND, ME
Daily Mail

Britain's OCTOPUS boom! Cornish divers and fishermen report a 'plague' for first time in 70 YEARS – with one catching 150 in a single day

Huge numbers of octopus have been seen along Cornwall's coastline this month, in what experts are describing as a 'bumper year' for the species. Divers and snorkellers have reported an increase in sightings of Common Octopus (Octopus vulgaris), particularly around Cornwall's Lizard peninsula. One Mevagissey fisherman reported catching 150 octopuses...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killer Whales#Chinook Salmon#The Bellingham Herald#Fanny Couture
The Associated Press

Biologists’ fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

DENVER (AP) — For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he’d been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn’t belong there. “Give me a call when you get this!” he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.
WILDLIFE
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
The Guardian

Mhairi Killin: ‘Boat noise, seal deterrents, sonar – the sea is an industrialised soundscape’

When a dead whale washed ashore on the Hebridean island of Iona in the summer of 2018, artist Mhairi Killin was as intrigued as many other islanders. “It’s a beauty spot and people walk there regularly – it wasn’t long before there was a bit of a buzz around the island that there was a whale,” she says. “That’s been the same since prehistory, when a whale ashore would be a source of food and oil and bone for artefacts.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
nationalfisherman.com

New genetic data fuels debate over Bering Sea salmon bycatch

The contentious issue of chinook and chum salmon that are taken as bycatch in the Bering Sea pollock and groundfish trawl fisheries reached a new order of magnitude as the North Pacific Fishery Management Council grappled with the issue of declining salmon fisheries at its June meeting in Sitka. The...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Mashed

14 Types Of Trout And How To Cook Them

Ordering trout at a restaurant is a pretty straightforward choice to make. Once you choose between fried, broiled, grilled, and smoked, it's all pretty much the same, right? Trout is sweet, delicate, and melt-in-the-mouth delicious when drenched in hot sauce. But there's a lot more to trout than meets the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Idaho announces first probable monkeypox case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in Idaho. The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health on Wednesday said it appears this infection was acquired during travel to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. The patient, who lives in the Central District Health area, is recovering. Testing for initial identification was performed at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and samples are being sent to CDC for confirmation.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

977K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy