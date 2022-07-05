Polk Jail report – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Related
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, July 6th
Debra Wood, age 66 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Byron Young, age 52 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Mitchell Slayton, age 31...
Hollowed-out book filled with meth stopped from being smuggled into Ga. prison
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Corrections officers at one Georgia State Prison were able to stop a large amount of drugs from coming into the prison. The Georgia Department of Corrections say they received a vacuum-sealed package of books at the Hays State Prison in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Newnan Times-Herald
WXIA 11 Alive
Police searching for suspect in Floyd County campground shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are looking for a man who they believe shot three people at a campground. Officers released an image of a car they said was speeding through the Lock and Dam Park on Sunday in Rome, Ga. Witnesses said the suspected shooter...
wrganews.com
GBI Autopsy report clarifies Floyd County Inmate Death
On January 7th, 2022, shortly after 11:00 PM, Floyd County Jail staff discovered David Lee Daniel, a 55-year-old male, unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff initiated lifesaving efforts and he was transported to a local hospital. Ultimately, jail staff and hospital personnel were unsuccessful in their lifesaving efforts and Daniel...
CBS 46
Man accused of exposing himself to women, teens inside metro mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several women say a man exposed himself to them at Cumberland Mall. Police arrested the suspect and say he targeted women in the mall’s food court. A witness told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that he was ordering food when he saw the man continuously expose himself.
Fight at metro Atlanta KFC led to police chase, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are now in custody after they led deputies on a police chase after a fight at a Kentucky Fried Chicken Tuesday evening, officials said. Coweta County Sheriff’s Department responded to call about a fight occurring at the KFC located at East Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road.
ABC Action News
Arrest made after 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia
JUPITER, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in a city northeast of Atlanta and a 19-year man was arrested without incident and charged with statutory rape in Georgia, according to police agencies Wednesday. The girl was safely located one day after her disappearance prompted...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1007 calls for service. There were 102 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 54 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 31 traffic accidents, 137 traffic stops, and 42 traffic citations. 31 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were no felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests, and eleven warrants served.
weisradio.com
Authorities Searching for Man in Connection with Northwest Georgia Murder
On Sunday, July 3 at about 5:50 pm Rome-Floyd 911 received a call of a vehicle accident with injury at Tolbert Street and North Avenue in Rome. Other calls received advised the driver has been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim is identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley of Rome.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City man, 72, charged with child molestation
A Peachtree City man has been charged with child molestation and sexual battery following the investigation of reports by a young girl known to him. Erasno Mares, 72, was charged with three counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records. Peachtree City...
WXIA 11 Alive
Teen still missing after several weeks, last seen in Carroll County, sheriff says
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks. Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are also still investigating what happened to Kaylee. The Bartow County Sheriff said Kaylee may now be in the Cartersville area and still remains missing as of Tuesday morning.
Multiple people break into Sandy Springs home, shoot homeowner, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion early Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 4, at around 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police said they responded to reports of a home invasion involving “multiple offenders” on Parkside Place.
July 6, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating 3 people shot at campground in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County police are trying to find the person who shot campers with a birdshot in Floyd County. Police said around midnight Sunday, someone shot three campers at the Lock and Dam Park in Rome. Lock and Dam Park is a popular area for camping, boating and recreation events.
wrganews.com
Update on Fatal Accident involving Pedestrian in Bartow
(Via WBHF Radio) The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Bartow County on Saturday has been revealed by the Cartersville Police Department. According to Cartersville Police reports, William Ray Wise died from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night at approximately 9:07 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for girlfriend's murder linked to violent road rage, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. - A man wanted for a violent road rage encounter in Alpharetta is now wanted for murdering his girlfriend, Roswell police said. He is considered armed and dangerous by police. Fabien Perry, 27, is wanted for the death of 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, police said. Officers responded just after...
