Polk Jail report – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1007 calls for service. There were 102 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 54 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 31 traffic accidents, 137 traffic stops, and 42 traffic citations. 31 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were no felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests, and eleven warrants served.

2 DAYS AGO