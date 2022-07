The final episode of ‘The Boys’ Season 3 leaves the audience with a lot of things to mull over. The fate of almost every character takes a turn. Whether it’s for better or for worse is yet to be seen. While some characters receive their deserved end, for others, things are only just beginning. A lot of uncertainty surrounds the Boys as well as the future of the Seven. By the end, some issues are resolved, at least partially, and the emergence of new threats sets the stage for the fourth season. What do the events of the Season 3 finale mean for its characters and their future on the show? Let’s find out.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO