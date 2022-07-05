ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Rapper Boss Top Among Five People Shot In Chicago’s O’Block On 4th Of July

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from IG page @saycheesetv, Windy City rapper Boss Top was among five people that were shot on the 4th of July morning in Chicago’s...

thesource.com

Comments / 7

guest
1d ago

WhT I seemingly do not understand is with all the money these guys make from rapping and other activities why do they choose to stay in the areas they do and live,why do they not move to a western suburbs or out north and live on the do,and go back and forth to go to work.Every living thing knows you don’t 💩where you eat!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people shot on street on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men and a woman were shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side. At 8:32 p.m., a black Dodge sedan pulled up to a large group of people in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, and three men got out and started firing into the crowd, police said. Four people were shot. A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee, a 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, and another man was shot twice in the abdomen. All were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The fourth victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and left and right buttocks. Police did not specify his condition or where he was hospitalized. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WANE 15

Mayor of Gary’s cousin among 3 killed in July 4 block party

GARY, Ind. — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says his male cousin was killed by gunfire during a Fourth of July block party in Northwestern Indiana that left three people dead and seven wounded. “My family joined too many others when we lost a family member to gun violence,” Prince...
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rapper#Violent Crime#Chicago Rapper Boss#O Block On 4th Of#Ig#Saycheesetv
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL
WGNtv.com

55 shot, 7 dead, since Friday in Chicago as July 4 weekend continues

CHICAGO — Fifty-five people have been shot, seven fatally, in Chicago as the extended Fourth of July weekend continues. Those shot include a 10-year-old boy who was inside his home when he was shot three times. The numbers reflect shootings from Friday at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgtd.org

One Dead, Four Injured: Shootings Occurred on a Troubled Block

(WGTD)---A shooting incident in Kenosha's Uptown area that left one person dead and four others injured is just the latest in a string of troubling incidents that have occurred over the years, according to neighbors. Police were called to 6321 25th Ave. at about 10:20 Monday evening and were confronted...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy