Chicago Rapper Boss Top Among Five People Shot In Chicago’s O’Block On 4th Of July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men and a woman were shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side. At 8:32 p.m., a black Dodge sedan pulled up to a large group of people in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, and three men got out and started firing into the crowd, police said. Four people were shot. A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee, a 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back, and another man was shot twice in the abdomen. All were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The fourth victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and left and right buttocks. Police did not specify his condition or where he was hospitalized. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO