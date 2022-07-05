Couple gets engaged during Freedom Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. - People living in Louisiana can use all the help they can get when severe weather looms. State and local government officials, emergency response organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area came together Friday for the Meta Disaster Resilience Summit at the Shreveport Aquarium. The goal...
LOGANSPORT, La. -- Some have criticized Louisiana's abortion ban for not allowing exceptions for rape and incest. But the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee says, don't expect those exceptions to be added to the law later by the conservative legislature.
Louisiana State Police and Sheriff's Offices around the state are investigating bomb threats to six college campus. It appears that all of the threats were made around mid morning yesterday, June 6. Campuses affected:. University of Louisiana – Lafayette. Nunez Community College - Chalmette. SOWELA Technical Community College -...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- No one was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-story house fire in the 600 block of Wyandotte Avenue. While the family got out safely, one of their dogs that was on the second floor did not survive. At the height of the response there were 23 Shreveport...
BENTON, La. -- Construction on the final link connecting Interstate 220 north to Crouch Road could begin within 30 days after the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted Wednesday to accept a bid for phase two of the north/south corridor beginning at the Flat River bridge on Swan Lake Road. Construction...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday across the entire ArkLaTex. High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s coupled with high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur. The heat index values could reach up to 109 degrees. STAY CONNECTED. It's...
MANSFIELD, La. – Lengthy investigations by DeSoto Parish sheriff’s detectives led to the arrests Thursday and today of two men on child molestation charges. Booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Friday are Timothy Lee Fuller, 54, of Grand Cane, and Marti M. Zebbs, 42, of Mansfield. Their...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. According to the forecast, it could feel like about 110 degrees in the shade on Friday afternoon. Even hotter conditions are...
HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in...
PLAIN DEALING, La. – A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday for a multi-million dollar lumber plant in Plain Dealing. The Teal-Jones sawmill will build a $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant on state Highway 3 between Antrim and Rocky Mount roads. Statewide...
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors learned Tuesday a long sought-after federal grant to save jobs at an industrial park by improving the access road has been funded. The process has taken two years and several sometimes-contentious meetings to get to this point. At one time, a business...
