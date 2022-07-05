ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Couple gets engaged during Freedom Fest

westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. - Freedom Fest was an extra special...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westcentralsbest.com

Meta Disaster Resilience Summit held in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - People living in Louisiana can use all the help they can get when severe weather looms. State and local government officials, emergency response organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area came together Friday for the Meta Disaster Resilience Summit at the Shreveport Aquarium. The goal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport abortion clinic

LOGANSPORT, La. -- Some have criticized Louisiana's abortion ban for not allowing exceptions for rape and incest. But the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee says, don't expect those exceptions to be added to the law later by the conservative legislature.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Seven College Campuses Received Bomb Threats on Wednesday, July 7

Louisiana State Police and Sheriff's Offices around the state are investigating bomb threats to six college campus. It appears that all of the threats were made around mid morning yesterday, June 6. Campuses affected:. University of Louisiana – Lafayette. Nunez Community College - Chalmette. SOWELA Technical Community College -...
LAFAYETTE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Benteler to sell steel tube plant in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
westcentralsbest.com

Residents escape afternoon house fire on Wyandotte

SHREVEPORT, La. -- No one was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-story house fire in the 600 block of Wyandotte Avenue. While the family got out safely, one of their dogs that was on the second floor did not survive. At the height of the response there were 23 Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

BPPJ accepts bid to finish final link of north/south corridor

BENTON, La. -- Construction on the final link connecting Interstate 220 north to Crouch Road could begin within 30 days after the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted Wednesday to accept a bid for phase two of the north/south corridor beginning at the Flat River bridge on Swan Lake Road. Construction...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Dangerous heat, humidity continues across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday across the entire ArkLaTex. High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s coupled with high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur. The heat index values could reach up to 109 degrees. STAY CONNECTED. It's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

2 DeSoto Parish men accused of child molestation

MANSFIELD, La. – Lengthy investigations by DeSoto Parish sheriff’s detectives led to the arrests Thursday and today of two men on child molestation charges. Booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Friday are Timothy Lee Fuller, 54, of Grand Cane, and Marti M. Zebbs, 42, of Mansfield. Their...
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Fest
westcentralsbest.com

Heat advisory extended through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. According to the forecast, it could feel like about 110 degrees in the shade on Friday afternoon. Even hotter conditions are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

3 arrested in Claiborne Parish fatal shooting

HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Groundbreaking set for new $110M lumber plant

PLAIN DEALING, La. – A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday for a multi-million dollar lumber plant in Plain Dealing. The Teal-Jones sawmill will build a $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant on state Highway 3 between Antrim and Rocky Mount roads. Statewide...
PLAIN DEALING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy