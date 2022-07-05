ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dashcam captures fireworks fire on West 25th Street near MetroHealth

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND — Video captured last night by a News 5 journalist showed a grass fire on Cleveland's West Side on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks can be seen in the background.

News 5 has reached out to fire officials for additional information.

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

