PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the suspect was seen at a service station in Stone County, driving a stolen red 2005 Toyota Tacoma. Police say the vehicle was stolen, with keys left inside, from the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue on June 29, 2022.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO