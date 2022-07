Strength comes in many forms and has many sources. But what does it mean to be strong? We have a few ideas. Check back throughout the week for more. Stefon Diggs is cruising behind the wheel of his robin’s-egg-blue Lamborghini Urus in early May, a month after the star Bills receiver signed a contract extension that guarantees him $70 million over the next six seasons. Riding shotgun in the luxury SUV is Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, whose own big payday will surely follow soon thanks to a breakout 2021 campaign in which he bagged more interceptions (11) than any NFL player in 40 years. As is often the case whenever these brothers get together—and get on a roll—it’s best to sit back and let their rapport take center stage.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO