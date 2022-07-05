ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine town warned to evacuate ahead of Russian assault

By FRANCESCA EBEL
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341X8V_0gVBECiv00
France Ukraine EU The Ukrainian flag, top, flies with others European flags outside the European Parliament , Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (Jean-Francois Badias)

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — (AP) — A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, the mayor of a city in the path of Moscow's offensive warned residents Tuesday to evacuate ahead of an expected assault.

The warning from the mayor of Sloviansk underscored fears that Russian forces were positioned to advance farther into Ukraine's Donbas region, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where the country's most experienced soldiers are concentrated.

Sloviansk, which had a population of about 107,000 before Russian invaded Ukraine more than four months ago, appeared to be the next target. The city has taken rocket and artillery fire during the war, and the bombardment has picked up since Moscow took the last major city in neighboring Luhansk province, Mayor Vadim Lyakh said.

“It’s important to evacuate as many people as possible,” he said, adding that shelling damaged 40 houses on Monday.

The Ukrainian military withdrew its troops Sunday from the city of Lysychansk to keep them from being surrounded. Russia's defense minister and Putin said the city's subsequent capture put Moscow in control of all of Luhansk, one of two provinces that make up the Donbas.

The office of Ukraine's president said the Ukrainian military was still defending a small part of Luhansk and trying to buy time to establish fortified positions in nearby areas.

The question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength to complete its seizure of the Donbas by taking Donetsk province, too. Putin acknowledged Monday that Russian troops who fought in Luhansk need to “take some rest and beef up their combat capability.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that the war in Ukraine would continue until all of the goals set Putin are achieved. However, Shoigu said “the main priorities” for Moscow at the moment were “preserving the lives and health” of the troops, as well as “excluding the threat to the security of civilians.”

When Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, his stated goals were defending the people of the Donbas against Kyiv’s alleged aggression, and the “demilitarization” and “denazifaction” of Ukraine.

Pro-Russia separatists have fought Ukrainian forces and controlled much of the Donbas for eight years. Before the invasion, Putin recognized the independence of a pair of self-proclaimed separatist republics in the region. He also sought to portray the tactics of Ukrainian forces and the government as akin to Nazi Germany's, claims for which no evidence has emerged.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said Russian forces also shelled several Donetsk towns and villages around Sloviansk in the past day but were repelled as they tried to advance toward a town about 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the city's north. South of the city, Russian forces were trying to push toward two more towns and shelling areas near Kramatorsk.

Meanwhile, Moscow-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Tuesday announced the formation of a new regional government there, with a former Russian official at the helm.

Sergei Yeliseyev, the head of the new Moscow-backed government in Kherson, is a former deputy prime minister of Russia’s western exclave of Kaliningrad and also used to work at Russia's Federal Security Service, or the FSB, according to media reports.

It wasn’t immediately clear what would become of the “military-civic administration” the Kremlin installed earlier. The administration's head, Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram statement that the new government was “not a temporary, not a military, not some kind of interim administration, but a proper governing body.”

“The fact that not just Kherson residents, but Russian officials, too, are part of this government speaks clearly about the direction the Kherson region is headed in the future," he said. "This direction is to Russia.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

In other developments:

— The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals. The move further increases Russia's strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February and military struggles there since. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed the signing as a "truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO."

— The war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from other crises. Somalia, already facing a food shortage largely driven by the war, might be the most vulnerable. Its aid funding is less than half of last year's level while overwhelmingly Western donors have sent more than $1.7 billion to respond to the war in Europe. Yemen, Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, Congo and the Palestinian territories are similarly affected.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Outgunned Ukrainians hail arrival of US heavy weapons as Russians press ahead

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Kyiv has announced the arrival of the first U.S. long-range weapons systems that the Ukrainian military has been waiting on for months, and the United States says it will send a new batch of military assistance including more rocket systems.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Luhansk#Russian#Ukrainian
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

Russian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867. Russia’s lower house...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
The Independent

Turkey urged to detain Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain

Kyiv has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying grain mounted from a Ukrainian port seized by Russia.Ukrainian foreign ministry officials believe that the 7,146 deadweight tonnage (DWT) Zhibek Zholy had loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, reported Reuters citing Ukraine’s foreign ministry officials.Earlier in a letter dated 30 June, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office had written to Turkey’s justice ministry informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way from Berdyansk to Turkey’s Karasu.The prosecutor general’s office also requested Turkey to "conduct an inspection of this sea vessel, seize samples...
WORLD
AFP

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk. "The enemy continues to terrorise the border areas of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv and the (Donbas) region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, describing Russia's intensifying offensive.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy