Dennis Mattinson, Weather 07-05-2022

Joshua Nicholson, the manager of our Juniors All-Star Team for Bishop would like to honor these athletes’ dedication and hard work as they go into their tournament this weekend. I hope the community can come support these young men in their passion for baseball and their team. They will be playing all their games on Field 4 at the Bishop City Park. We want to thank all the parents for their support, the parks and rec at the City of Bishop, all the volunteers to make this happen, and the teams traveling here for this tournament. For many of these players, this is their last Little League All-Star tournament as they move into high school sports.

BISHOP, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO