FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Due to a large amount of rainfall that occurred Tuesday and today, some localized intersections within the City of Fort Wayne temporarily experienced flash flooding. In most cases, the water quickly receded and no roads have been closed due to flooding. The City says that rivers and streams were very low at the onset of the rain, and the ground was dry, so most of the water was absorbed into the ground.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO