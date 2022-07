FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating an incident that left a juvenile fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound. It happened Wednesday at around 11 A.M. in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle. When police arrived they found a female juvenile in the backyard of the residence with life threatening injuries. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and determined to be in critical condition with a gunshot wound. A second female juvenile was arrested at a separate location in regards to the incident. The identities of both have not been released as further details have not yet been released either by Fort Wayne Police.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO