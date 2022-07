(The Center Square) – Ten miles of rail, $12 billion to upgrade for the 450 trains a day and their passengers. With parts more than a century old, the line between Newark, New Jersey and Penn Station in New York City is chugging toward building the Portal North Bridge over the Hackensack River in New Jersey and starting work on a new tunnel under the Hudson River. A memorandum of understanding is in place between respective governors Kathy Hochul of New York and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO