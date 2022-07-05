ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

CDC links ice cream brand to deadly Listeria outbreak

By Anders Hagstrom
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida ice cream brand is to blame for a Listeria outbreak that caused one death and sickened nearly two dozen others, according to the CDC. The CDC advised consumers to throw out any ice cream they have from Big Olaf Creamery, as well as clean any utensils that may have...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 67

Freddie show&NEWS
2d ago

now that the CDC said it was no good I'll eat more of it no one trusts the CDC anymore they are bought and paid for by big pharma 70% of their funds.

Reply(4)
33
WTF is wrong with the media ???
1d ago

Funny how the is so much recalls lately !!! Could it be they are using all the unvetted and no health checks illegals working in the factories ??? Or is this by design

Reply(2)
22
Patricia Faure
2d ago

Thank God it's not Blue Bell I just bought 2 gallons just the other day to help cool off from some of this summer heat.

Reply(11)
11
 

Popculture

Protein Bars Recalled Due to E. coli Risk

Thousands of protein bars are now being pulled from store shelves after it was found the snack could potentially make consumers sick. Built Brands, LLC. on June 10 issued a recall of its Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar after it was discovered the bars may be contaminated with E. coli, which has the potential to cause serious illness.
FOOD SAFETY
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
Bernie Sanders
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
Miami Herald

Inspector found rodents and roaches at a ‘major food distributor’ in Broward

Dead rodents, dead roaches and food on the floor caused the Weston facility of a food distributor to fail state inspection last Tuesday, June 28. The Florida Department of Agriculture classifies KeHE Distributors, 3225 Meridian Pkwy., as a “major food distributor,” which is in line with KeHE’s website declaration that “as one of the largest natural & organic, fresh, and specialty food distributors in the nation, we are on a mission to serve and feed America.”
WebMD

Doctors Still Overprescribing Fluoroquinolones Despite Risks

July 5, 2022 – When Amy Moser had a simple urinary tract infection in her late 20s, her doctor prescribed Cipro, a powerful antibiotic used to treat anthrax and some of the most fearsome bacterial infections. Nearly 2 weeks after she finished her treatment, her left kneecap dislocated while...
HEALTH

