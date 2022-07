Over the past week or so, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding the impending ban on combustion engines in Europe. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has said that banning combustion is a bad idea while Audi's CEO, Markus Duesmann, has said otherwise. Whichever side of the fence you fall on, the EU's 'Fit for 55' now has a clause allowing for synthetic fuels to be considered. The idea is that if e-fuel technology can become a zero-emission energy source, the internal combustion engine can be allowed to survive. However, some major industry players feel that electric power is the only viable way forward, and one of them is BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel.

