Gas Prices Fall For Third Straight Week

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the third straight week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices have fallen...

PHOTOS: Mushroom House About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Take a Hike and Win Prizes in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is offering prizes for those interested in hiking in the state. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. Explore Minnesota's Hike MN Passports kicked off July 1 and goes through the end of November. Participants use a mobile passport to check in a one of the 60 featured locations each month for a chance to win prizes.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Gas Prices
NWS: Mayfly Hatch Spotted on Radar Screen

LA CROSSE -- The National Weather Service says the mayfly hatch on Thursday evening was so large it was captured on radar. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the short-lived adults found near water have a long tail and large transparent wings. The larvae are aquatic. Mayflies can be...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Additional State Troopers in Minneapolis this Summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol will significantly increase its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks. It is in response to an increase in criminal activity and street racing this past weekend. Friday and Saturday the State Patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to...
Condon’s Grand Slam Lifts Rox Over Stingers

The St. Cloud Rox got a 3rd inning grand slam home run from Charlie Condon and the Rox defeated the Stingers in Willmar 9-3 Thursday night. Brice Mathews added 3 hits, 3 runs scored, a home run and 2 RBIs, John Nett had 2 hits and 2 runs scored and Ethan Mann went 2-3 with 2 RBIs for the Rox.
WILLMAR, MN
Stolen Gun in Waite Park; Vehicles Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen Glock 17 Gen 5 hand gun from Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the gun was taken from an apartment. Mages says the serial number will be put in as stolen. She says it is always good to have record of any items that includes a serial number.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month. They say as far as temperatures go we should be warmer than normal. For the early part of July, the normal high in St. Cloud is in the lower 80s. The normal low for the first part of the month is in the upper 50s.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Legion Baseball Update – July 8th, 2022

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 8 COLD SPRING POST #455 4. The Chutes defeated their Legion rivals Cold Spring backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and a double and two big innings. They put up three runs in both the fifth and the seventh innings. The Chutes starting pitcher lefty Ben Brown, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit.
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

