OKCFD Responds To SW OKC Apartment Fire, Arson Suspected

 2 days ago
A busy few hours continued for Oklahoma City fire crews Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the city's southwest side around 6 a.m. after taking on at least three other fires since midnight Tuesday.

This fire took place at an apartment complex near Southwest 15th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Oklahoma City police said they were called to the area of the complex due to a suspicious man at least two times Tuesday morning. When an officer encountered the man, they noticed the apartment units on fire.

OCPD said the officer kicked in a door and rescued a family inside the complex. The man was also detained.

Authorities said they are investigating a cause for the fire. They suspect the fire was started intentionally.

This is a developing story.

