Texarkana, AR

United Airlines to leave Texarkana Regional Airport

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many other airlines, United has been hit by nationwide staff shortages, furthering their decision. United’s services at the airport will end on Sept. 6. The decision comes after four months of passenger growth at the Texarkana Regional Airport according to operations manager Paul Mehrlich, who said that this should not...

Red River Army Depot generates $1.3 billion for Texas

The results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of the U.S. military installations within Texas estimates these military installations including Red River Army Depot contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state. Specifically, the study found that Red River Army Depot located near Texarkana contributed $1.3 billion to the Texas economy and 9,059 direct and indirect jobs.
TEXARKANA, AR
5NEWS

Federal grants support 2 airport terminal projects in Arkansas

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The airports in Northwest Arkansas and Texarkana will receive $13 million and $5 million, respectively, from a terminal improvement program that was established by the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a Thursday (July 7) news release. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S....
TEXARKANA, AR
Abbott's lead shrinks against O'Rouke

Abbott, previously leading by 15 points, has narrowed to just 6 points according to poll results from the University of Texas-Austin’s Texas Politics Project. According to the poll, 45 percent of Texans surveyed say they favor Abbott over O’Rourke, with 39 percent giving their support to O’Rouke and 10 percent having no strong opinion. Voter registration for the election ends October 11, and election day is November 8.
TEXARKANA, TX
Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they’d been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
Person
John Boozman
Person
Asa Hutchinson
TAPD releases information about arrests in fireworks incident

On July Fourth, several Arkansas-side officers were assaulted by young adults and juveniles with mortar-style fireworks, sustaining injuries and leaving one officer hospitalized. Since releasing the felony warrants, the Patrol Division has arrested three juveniles and two adults including Anthony Biddle, 25, from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Gary Carson, 26, from...
TEXARKANA, AR
Weekend Entertainment in Texarkana for July 8 & 9

Is going to be a scorcher weekend of high temperatures and some great entertainment. Friday Night Live with artists painting, sculpting, and whatnot on the sidewalks downtown, and some great bands!. LIVE MUSIC. Friday, July 8:. Dueling Pianos at Crossties Downtown. Paul Shafer at Redbone Magic Brewing. Genevieve Allen Duo...
TEXARKANA, AR
Sbarro Now Open in Texarkana E-Z Mart

Sbarro now has a location open in a Texarkana E-Z Mart. The Texarkana Sbarro is located at 6424 Richmond Rd. with another to soon open at the 700 N. Kings Highway location in Wake Village. Sbarro is an American pizzeria chain that specializes in New York-style pizza sold by the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana police: 5 arrested, 4 wanted in July 4 fireworks attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have arrested three juveniles and two adults of nine wanted in connection with a July 4 fireworks attack that injured several police officers and hospitalized another. Two adults and two juveniles are still wanted. The Criminal Investigation Division of TAPD has been investigating...
TEXARKANA, AR
Family Health Center offers COVID vaccines

The clinic also has Johnson & Johnson vaccines for ages 18 years and older. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and available to everyone. The clinic sees walk-in patients Monday- Thursday 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and is closed for lunch from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The clinic reopens from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
TEXARKANA, AR
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody after reportedly trying to flee from Arkansas State Police and trying to run over two troopers as well. On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase was started by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on I-30 in New Boston, Texas and ended about 60 miles away at the Emmett exit on I-30.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Miller County wreck kills young driver

A Miller County teenager died about 11:13 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas 196 near the Genoa Central community. Wayne Weston Lynd, 17, was driving a 1999 model Honda east on the highway. The car went off the roadway and turned counter-clockwise, crossing the yellow line. The right side of the Honda was struck by a westbound 2003 model Dodge, driven by William Obanan, 73, of Fouke.
We may know why fish rained from the sky over Texas

This article was originally featured on Field & Stream. Did it rain fish in Texarkana, Texas/Arkansas, last December? Or did a massive gulp of cormorants spontaneously hurl their payloads? Sharon Hill, an independent researcher from Pennsylvania, and Paul Cropper, an author from Australia, investigated the odd phenomenon and have come to a conclusion: It was the regurgitating gulp.
TEXARKANA, TX
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7 just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police troopers were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Office of Emergency Management seeks public input

This plan is updated every five years, as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Residents, neighboring communities, business owners and stakeholders are invited to participate in the Plan update. Public comments are needed and encouraged. The HMP addresses possible disasters that could affect Texarkana, Texas and the surrounding region....
TEXARKANA, TX
Felony Warrants Issued for Nine Allegedly Involved in Assaulting Police with Fireworks

When officers were assaulted with fireworks on July 4, 2022, by young adults and juveniles, an incident where several officers were injured, with one hospitalized, TAPD Criminal Investigation Division has been hard at work investigating the violent crimes. On Friday, July 8, 2022, felony warrants were issued for nine individuals....

