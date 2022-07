The results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of the U.S. military installations within Texas estimates these military installations including Red River Army Depot contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state. Specifically, the study found that Red River Army Depot located near Texarkana contributed $1.3 billion to the Texas economy and 9,059 direct and indirect jobs.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO