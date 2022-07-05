ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FHP: Woman caught in crossfire during I-95 shooting

By CBS Miami Team
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI - A woman was injured in an early morning shooting on I-95. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near NW 95th Street. The Florida...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police pursuit ends with man in custody

MIAMI - A police pursuit through Miami streets came to an end Wednesday afternoon with a man being taken into custody. Chopper 4 images captured a silver SUV moving through heavy rush-hour traffic at high rates of speed. The man driving the SUV eventually pulled over to the side of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

UPS truck crashes through fence in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous delivery as a UPS truck crashed in Hialeah. The incident took place near 53rd Street, Tuesday. The truck lost control before smashing through a house’s fence. The fence was badly damaged in the wreck. The driver was not hurt and stayed...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police respond to scene of fatal car crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash. The crash happened along the 3800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Monday afternoon. According to police, a driver was headed eastbound on Sunrise Boulevard when they lost control of their vehicle and jumped the median. The...
LAUDERHILL, FL
iheart.com

Florida Man Has His Hand Blown Off In Fireworks Mishap

It happened in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale area shortly after 1 am on Saturday. "Investigators said the victim blew off his hand while lighting fireworks. Speaking with 7News on Saturday night, a witness said the accident happened suddenly. “It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Interstate 95#Crossfire#Mercedes Benz#Lamborghini#Fhp
CBS Miami

Man falls to his death from scaffold in Coral Gables

MIAMI – Coral Gables police detectives say a man fell to his death from a scaffold on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 200 block of Giralda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. as the unidentified man fell while he was washing windows on a building. Police said the man was around 40 years old and was declared dead at the scene. "It's kinda sad," said Isabella Velasco, one of the many Coral Gables residents in disbelief after a window washer fell to his death."I walk pass this area all the time to go home and I've seen so much police outside of the house and stuff, so pretty crazy," Velasco went on.Officials could not confirm how high the window washer was when he fell, but a witness who did not want to be identified told CBS4 it appears he was at the very top of the building.Miami-Dade police has taken over the investigation and OSHA is also on scene performing their own investigation. And as officials look into the matter, people who frequent the area say they are shocked."I live down the street a couple blocks and it's pretty crazy," added Velasco.
Click10.com

Police investigating after dead dog found on bank of Hollywood canal

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A horrific discovery was made in a Hollywood canal. Residents found a dead dog with a pillow case over its head and legs. At this point, police aren’t ready to call it a case of animal cruelty, but they are investigating. The incident has blown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Miami

Girl, 8, Shot Inside Moving Car in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot while riding in a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday. The girl was riding in the backseat of a car being driven by her mother on Northwest 56th Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard when they heard a barrage of loud explosions shortly before midnight, Lauderhill Police officials said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Miami Beach police search for woman behind unprovoked attack on beachside tourist

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A tourist from Houston relaxing on Miami Beach says she was the victim of an unprovoked attack on Tuesday. The victim says she was lying in the sun, falling asleep on the sand when she was suddenly punched by someone she had never met and, she said, for absolutely no good reason.
Click10.com

Family: Cryptic note found in car of missing Miami-Dade man with autism

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As Miami-Dade police search for a missing man with autism, his family is sharing a cryptic note they found in his car after his disappearance. Police said 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez was last seen leaving his home in the Westchester area of Miami-Dade County on Monday. He’s described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Charged After Allegedly Firing Weapon

A 20-year-old man is facing charges following reports of gunfire in Fort Lauderdale. A witness reported hearing gunshots about 1 p.m. Sunday and when an officer arrived in the area, he spotted a red Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows speeding north on Northwest 31 Avenue from Broward Boulevard, according to the police report.
Click10.com

8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police. Lauderhill police spokesperson Maj. Mike Santiago said the girl’s mother was driving along Northwest 56th Avenue from Sunrise Boulevard when she heard a barrage of loud explosions.
LAUDERHILL, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Man has arm blown off in Florida fireworks accident

A Florida man was seriously injured early Saturday morning after his hand was blown off in a mishap that occurred with fireworks at a Fourth of July weekend celebration, forcing first responders to rush the severed body part to the hospital, authorities said Sunday. Dispatchers were called at about 1:00...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy