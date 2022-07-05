ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: hot and humid with passing showers through early afternoon

By Jennifer Correa
 2 days ago

MIAMI - Passing showers are expected throughout the day Tuesday for South Florida.

A nearby tropical wave is enhancing the moisture levels in our atmosphere which is increasing the rain chances during the morning and overnight hours the next few days.

Afternoon highs this Tuesday will top 90 degrees with heat indices in the upper 90s and near triple-digit heat.

It's going to be a showery start for Wednesday followed by isolated storms in the afternoon with highs close to 90.

Enhanced moisture remains for the end of the week which increases shower and storm activity on Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend and overnight lows will be very warm barely dipping to the upper 70s.

Hot and humid conditions continue all week.

