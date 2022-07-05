ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Potential Kevin Durant Trade Will Define Nets GM’s Tenure

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

A year ago Sean Marks likely imagined spending this Fourth of July weekend basking in Brooklyn’s success, reveling in whatever achievements—Finals appearance, championship, whatever—his superstar-stocked team reached. The ’21–22 season was supposed to be the culmination of a three-year journey, a dream realized. Instead, it has devolved into a nightmare.

The Nets are publicly unraveling. Kevin Durant has asked for a trade. Kyrie Irving opted in to his contract, largely because the desperate Lakers were the only team interested in doing a sign-and-trade for him. Last summer, Marks confidently declared that contract extensions for Irving and James Harden would be done before the beginning of training camp. “Signed, sealed and delivered,” Marks said. Today Harden is gone, while Durant and Irving could be next out the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3CQ9_0gVB0u0e00
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

It has been six years since Marks took the GM job in Brooklyn and make no mistake, his decisions this summer will define his tenure. It’s been a relatively smooth ride for Marks until this point. He inherited the NBA’s Titanic, a reeling franchise rerouting its draft picks, and succeeded with it. He mined talents like Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie late in the draft. It was Marks, along with Kenny Atkinson, who elevated D’Angelo Russell. He took a team from 21 wins to the playoffs in his third full season, turning the Nets, not the Knicks, into the New York team of choice for Durant and Irving in free agency.

Yet a title, once seemingly within reach, has never seemed so far away. Marks can’t be held responsible for the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no strategy to prepare for a citywide vaccine mandate and no script for what to do when Irving decided to ignore it. Irving’s absence, and the fallout from it, poisoned the Nets’ season before it started.

Yet mistakes were made. There was Atkinson, canned 62 games into the ’19–20 season, let go before Durant ever played a game for him. Atkinson could have been succeeded by Jacque Vaughn, the deeply respected veteran who went 7–3 filling in for Atkinson in the COVID-19-interrupted season. Instead, Marks tabbed Steve Nash, the ex-MVP whose relationship with Durant—Nash spent some of his post-playing days parachuting into Golden State to work as a freelance assistant—helped land him the gig. It was a splashy, if not stunning, hire. Nash has been fine, serviceable, but in last season’s playoffs it was Ime Udoka, an ex-Nets assistant, coaching circles around him.

There was the trade for Harden. Harden had his moments in Brooklyn, particularly early, when Harden emerged in 2021 as a leading candidate for MVP. But Harden quickly soured on Brooklyn—Irving’s unavailability last season reportedly frustrated him—and even before that Harden, one of the NBA’s premier scorers, looked like a player who lost a step. With Harden the Nets got greedy. They wanted stars and were willing to sacrifice valuable role players (Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert) and a cache of draft picks to get one. Harden played less than a full season’s worth of games in Brooklyn. Allen emerged as an All-Star last season in Cleveland where LeVert, a steady 17-point-per-game scorer, joined him. Marks landed Ben Simmons in a Harden swap last February, recouping some draft capital as well, but Simmons has not played a game for Brooklyn and with the Nets suddenly open for business it’s possible he never will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfNwh_0gVB0u0e00
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Instead of presiding over a championship-level franchise, Marks is now faced with deconstructing one. He has set a high price for Durant—two All-Star-level players and a bucket of draft picks, sources familiar with the Nets price told Sports Illustrated—though getting it could prove difficult. Massive hauls are often a product of desperation. The Clippers needed Paul George to sign Kawhi Leonard in 2019, which is why the Thunder were able to extract Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and five first-round picks for him. Minnesota needed a defensive anchor to backstop a team with a pair of budding superstars, which justified sending four first-round picks to Utah for Rudy Gobert last week.

Is there a team that needs Durant? Phoenix might. Chris Paul is aging, and the Suns don’t seem interested in giving Deandre Ayton the max contract he is looking for. Toronto would certainly offer a couple of its young players and a stash of picks. Beyond that, the market is murky. Complicated, too: NBA rules say a team cannot have two players on rookie max-level extensions acquired by trade. The Nets have Simmons, which takes other players (Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins) out of the mix.

There’s a bolder move, one Marks may be forced to consider. Don’t trade Durant. The Nets were viewed as a title contender before Durant’s trade request ignited a firecracker in the front office; SI Sportsbook had Brooklyn at plus-600, trailing just Golden State for the best odds to win a championship. There’s no market for Irving, not unless the Mavericks get desperate or the Nets are willing to absorb Russell Westbrook from the Lakers. Bringing Durant back carries risk, but does anyone believe Durant, with four years left on his contract, would sit out? Brooklyn will re-sign Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton and traded a first-round pick for Royce O’Neale, a three-and-D wing. There’s enough talent, more than enough, to win.

The responsibility falls on Marks. Building the Nets was once Marks’s legacy. Now it’s deciding if, when and how to rip them apart. The honeymoon lasted six years and was filled with success after success. For Sean Marks, though, the honeymoon is over.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Utah State
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Steve Nash
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking Report About Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had some interesting things to say on his "Posted Up" podcast about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Haynes: "I'll say this about Kevin Durant, since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to. Numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain, to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he's thinking. KD's gone dark. He's not talking to anybody, not answering anybodies phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Knicks
Sports Illustrated

Why Kevin Durant to Portland Is the Perfect Trade Destination

As Kevin Durant’s trade demand forces the NBA offseason into a state of total disorientation, fake trades, rumors and hypothetical destinations for someone who might still be the best player alive have dominated all conversation. Where he goes next, and what it costs to get him there, will hover over the entire 2022–23 season. Ripple effects will spread far and last for years.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Land Ben Simmons In Proposed Trade

The Brooklyn Nets could start next season with 3 All-Stars, or they could start it with none. It's hard to tell what the future holds for the franchise at the moment. While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have seen a lot of rumors about potential trades, it begs the question if Ben Simmons will be kept or traded should the Nets decide on a full rebuild.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

81K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy