MSU's Jacob Slade ranked in Pro Football Focus' early 'Top 10 2023 Draft DTs' list
Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade is picking up some high praise heading into the 2022 season.
Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus (PFF) released a list of the top 10 defensive tackles that are eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft and Slade cracked the list. Renner has Slade at No. 9 in his top 10.
Slade is ranked as the only Big Ten player on this list — not including future conference peer USC’s Tuli Tulipulotu.
Check out the complete rankings below:
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
Comments / 0