MSU's Jacob Slade ranked in Pro Football Focus' early 'Top 10 2023 Draft DTs' list

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade is picking up some high praise heading into the 2022 season.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus (PFF) released a list of the top 10 defensive tackles that are eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft and Slade cracked the list. Renner has Slade at No. 9 in his top 10.

Slade is ranked as the only Big Ten player on this list — not including future conference peer USC’s Tuli Tulipulotu.

Check out the complete rankings below:

