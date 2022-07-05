Through A Lens, Brightly: Chris Randall’s 4th

Chris Randall Photos

New Haven photographer Chris Randall has a unique perspective on fireworks — as you can see from these photos he took at Sunday evening’s city East Rock display.

“These were all captured as-is in camera, using a long exposure with bulb mode, using manual focus pulls and pushes (starting the exposure out of focus and turning it into focus, or vice versa), and also a variable ND filter,” Randall said of these photos. He wrote more about the technique in 2018 (at the end of this blog post) when he tried out the technique in West Haven.