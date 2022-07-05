Texas Supreme Court Rules 1925 Abortion Ban Stands
2 days ago
The court's decision overruled a district judge in Houston who had temporarily blocked the nearly century-old law from going into force. Other reports cover a "flood" of calls from Texas to a New Mexico abortion clinic, abortion rights groups suing over Oklahoman abortion bans, and more. Texas can enforce...
The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When the Supreme Court released its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on Friday, it simultaneously overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that protected the nationwide right to abortion.
On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would...
The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
Judges in Louisiana and Utah have temporarily blocked their states' trigger laws banning abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, according to multiple reports. The 6-to-3 ruling reverses nearly 50 years of legal precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive...
Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
In a setback for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, a Florida judge has ruled that a new state law banning abortions at 15 weeks is unconstitutional and he intends to block it from taking effect on Friday.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider a lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state. The law — which state lawmakers passed before the...
The Supreme Court's majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to implement their own abortion policies. The ruling has already resulted in a patchwork system across the country -- as was anticipated -- in which access to the procedure is, for many people, determined largely by whether a state is controlled by Republicans or Democrats.
Judges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily stopped their states from enforcing bans and restrictions on abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Tallahassee, Florida, Circuit Court Judge John Cooper granted a petition from Planned Parenthood of America, the Center for Reproductive...
The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...
There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
