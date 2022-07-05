ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Supreme Court Rules 1925 Abortion Ban Stands

khn.org
 2 days ago

The court's decision overruled a district judge in Houston who had temporarily blocked the nearly century-old law from going into force. Other reports cover a "flood" of calls from Texas to a New Mexico abortion clinic, abortion rights groups suing over Oklahoman abortion bans, and more. Texas can enforce...

khn.org

People

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Travels to Indiana for Abortion After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The growing strain on reproductive rights is significantly impacting the country's remaining abortion providers. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
INDIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women faced sentencing Thursday in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout but was made illegal by a 2016 state law that barred anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning early ballots for another person. It’s the only case filed so far by the state attorney general under the law, which the U.S. Supreme Court upheld last year. Authorities say Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor and current school board member, ran a sophisticated operation using her status in Democratic politics in the Arizona border city to persuade voters to let her gather and, in some cases, fill out their ballots. But the crime she admitted in court last month does not involve filling out ballots or any broader efforts. Fuentes and Juarez each pleaded guilty to a charge of ballot abuse, acknowledging they collected early ballots for people who weren’t family members, didn’t live with them or weren’t receiving care from them.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Where abortion 'trigger laws' and other restrictions stand after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to implement their own abortion policies. The ruling has already resulted in a patchwork system across the country -- as was anticipated -- in which access to the procedure is, for many people, determined largely by whether a state is controlled by Republicans or Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘It was really devastating’: South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe

The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
ARKANSAS STATE
WebMD

Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE

