Munster, IN

Patients Ring Special Brass Bell to Mark End of Cancer Treatments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Munster, the sound of a brass bell has a very special meaning in the halls of the Franciscan Health Infusion Center at the Cancer Center on Superior Avenue. Purchased using donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation, it’s rung...

