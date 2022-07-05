Patients Ring Special Brass Bell to Mark End of Cancer Treatments

We’ve been seeing some rainfall lately, but the Region and nearly every county in Indiana are still short on precipitation according to the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The map shows Lake County, Porter County, most of LaPorte County except for a northern sliver, all of Starke County, the northern half of Jasper County and most of Pulaski County as Abnormally Dry, and nearly all of Newton County and the rest of Jasper County now in Moderate Drought. Moderate Drought has also expanded in west central and southwest Indiana. Here is a link to view the drought map. Here is a link to see the most current map for Indiana and last week’s side-by-side.

JASPER COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO