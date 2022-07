Two police officers have been discharged from the Philadelphia hospital where they were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday night, authorities said. The officers, whose names were not made public, were identified as longstanding members of local law enforcement bureaus by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in comments given to press after midnight. One is 36 years old and currently assigned to the city's highway patrol unit, while the other is 44 and works as a bomb squad technician for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO