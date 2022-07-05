ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Spotted: Pogacar is sporting a pair of prototype sunglasses at the Tour de France

By Robin Wilmott
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

Tadej Pogačar has been spotted wearing some currently unreleased Scicon sunglasses during the road stages at this year's Tour de France . The defending champion and outright favourite for the yellow jersey this year has been sponsored by the Italian company for both of his previous titles.

With no information available about the new glasses yet, reviewing images shows what appears to be an upper frame that extends down between the eyes to support the nosepiece. The one-piece lens on show so far is generously-sized, gold-tinted and reflective, with a matte, possibly lightly textured and opaque surround.

Each side of the lens steps up to a triangular outer panel ventilated by six parallel slots, and the top of the lens contains three long cutouts. While the slots above each eye extend higher than the frame (which is visible through them), seemingly to act as air vents to direct air upwards and into the helmet, the central one seems to be a locating point for the lens, with the frame projecting through it. The lens is also attached at each arm, and by the linked nosepiece clip, which has a conventional grippy bridge behind it.

The frame is marked with the words 'Scicon Performance Lab', and the lens with 'Prototype', but at the moment, we're unaware of a name for the new glasses, or any proposed availability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fZRa_0gVAymAA00

Here you can see the daylight through the unusual vent above the brow of each eye. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

It's not the first time Pogačar has been seen wearing some unreleased and unusual Scicon sunglasses at the Tour de France. Just last year, we spotted him wearing this wild-looking pair, complete with a curve that extended outward and downwards past the nosepiece. That pair later turned out to be the Aero Wing Lamon .

This new pair appears to have adopted a more subtle design approach than those, and has thankfully also done away with the monogrammed Scicon logo across the entire lens, as found on the Aeroshade Kunken that launched earlier this year.

We've reached out to Scicon for information on this new pair, and will bring you details as we get them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHfrZ_0gVAymAA00

The arms appear to similar to others in the Scicon range, and the slotted edge is also a carry-over feature, albeit slightly different in its placement. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

