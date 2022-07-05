ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What 'Unprecedented' Trailer Reveals About Donald Trump's Family

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The three-part docuseries, whose footage the January 6 panel has subpoenaed, will air on Discovery+ in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

DMartin
2d ago

They should present this UNCUT, so nothing can be taken out of context. The extra benefit may be to get the whole mob family behind bars. That would be a great day for America & the World.

Reply
2
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
POLITICO

New Jan. 6 Trump documentary footage revealed

POLITICO has exclusively obtained a trailer for Alex Holder’s “Unprecedented,” the British filmmaker’s upcoming Discovery+ docuseries about the Trump family. The two-minute-plus trailer was included among the hours of footage that Holder turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee under subpoena. Holder gave testimony to the committee behind closed doors on June 23.
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
