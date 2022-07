EDGEWATER — Ernesto Pablo and his paddleboarding dog, Prince, have become local celebrities on the lakefront. The two can be seen paddling on Lake Michigan near Edgewater almost every day — when weather allows — from May through November. Pablo’s caught the attention of neighbors and passersby, who have recognized him on the street and posted about his and his dog’s exploits on social media.

