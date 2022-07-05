EastEnders to revisit Ben Mitchell's story as he reaches out to Callum

At the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis is startled when Diane wanders in. “You need a bell around your neck,” Phyllis tells her. Her nemesis wants access to the spa. The massages have made a new woman out of her. Phyllis says she’s not poaching customers from the Athletic Club and refuses to serve her. She reminds her she was escorted off the premises earlier. Jenkins would hate it if anyone learned that their detente wasn’t real. Stepping in, Summer gets between the “two peacemakers.” Diane explains she wanted to spend her self-care money there as a gesture of goodwill. Phyllis says the Phoenix welcomes her with open arms. They talk about making sacrifices for their children and Red decides to gift her with the “resurrection-rejuvenation” treatment that is supposed to be so potent it can bring people back from the dead. That sounds self-indulgent to Diane, who adds, “But I’m worth it.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO