Public Safety

EastEnders to revisit Ben Mitchell's story as he reaches out to Callum

By Stefania Sarrubba
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article contains discussion of themes including rape and sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers also follow. EastEnders continues Ben Mitchell's sexual assault storyline in upcoming scenes, as he finally reaches out to his husband Callum Highway. In previous episodes, Ben was raped by...

www.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

EastEnders newcomer Matthew Morrison reveals all on drag queen Tara Misu

EastEnders newcomer Matthew Morrison has sashayed into Albert Square as the BBC soaps very first drag queen, and now the actor is revealing all about the character. Morrison plays Felix Baker, the younger son of Mitch's (Roger Griffiths) estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook), who also has the drag persona of Tara Misu. Morrison has opened up about the character, saying it's been a "privilege" to take on the role of a drag artist.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street confirms new characters for Stu Carpenter storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will be introducing Stu Carpenter's family members in upcoming scenes. The ITV soap has recently started to explore Stu's past – including his sadness that he's no longer in contact with his daughter. Bill Fellows, who plays Stu, has now been spotted filming...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Holby City star Rosie Marcel wins top soap prize after show axe

Holby City star Rosie Marcel won Best Soap Actor at the TRIC Awards on Wednesday (July 6), following the show's final episode airing in March after 23 years on screen. The fan favourite played Jac Naylor on the BBC medical drama from 2005 to 2022 and, following her win, she took to social media to express her gratitude.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc One#Violent Crime
SheKnows

Phyllis Finally Tells Summer What Really Happened with Jack and Diane Sees an In

At the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis is startled when Diane wanders in. “You need a bell around your neck,” Phyllis tells her. Her nemesis wants access to the spa. The massages have made a new woman out of her. Phyllis says she’s not poaching customers from the Athletic Club and refuses to serve her. She reminds her she was escorted off the premises earlier. Jenkins would hate it if anyone learned that their detente wasn’t real. Stepping in, Summer gets between the “two peacemakers.” Diane explains she wanted to spend her self-care money there as a gesture of goodwill. Phyllis says the Phoenix welcomes her with open arms. They talk about making sacrifices for their children and Red decides to gift her with the “resurrection-rejuvenation” treatment that is supposed to be so potent it can bring people back from the dead. That sounds self-indulgent to Diane, who adds, “But I’m worth it.”
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
EW.com

New Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem trailer shows Bo watching Hope... from heaven?

As every Days of our Lives fan knows, not even death can stop love. Sure, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) died in the arms of his beloved wife, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), seven years ago after succumbing to a brain tumor. So what? As the first trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 proves, Bo is still intimately involved in Hope's life.
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The Young and the Restless’ to Air Special Standalone Episode Dedicated to Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland (Updated)

Not only do they play sisters on-screen but Eileen Davidson and Beth Maitland have the distinction of joining “The Young and the Restless” just days apart 40 years ago this month. In recognition of their four-decade contribution to the popular daytime series, on Friday, June 17, CBS will air a special standalone episode of the soap which honors the history of their characters, Ashley Abbott and Traci Abbott, respectively.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star's Railway Children sequel gets strong first reviews

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter has reprised her role from The Railway Children for its long-awaited sequel, The Railway Children Return, and now the first reviews for the new movie have finally landed. Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne in the BBC One period drama, rose to fame with her...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella welcomes "miracle" baby

EastEnders alumnus Brooke Kinsella has shared a heartwarming post announcing that she has welcomed a "miracle" baby into the world. The actress and campaigner, who played Kelly Taylor in the BBC One soap between 2001 and 2004, shared a black and white photo of her newborn with a caption revealing his name.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Tommy Fury responds to huge boxing match being cancelled

Love Island star Tommy Fury has responded after his big boxing match with Jake Paul was cancelled. The star was due to fight the YouTuber at New York's Madison Square Garden in August, though has explained he's faced issues getting into the US. "I'm gutted and disappointed in regards to...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Mona Hammond: Trailblazing EastEnders actress dies aged 91

Mona Hammond, the former EastEnders star and champion of black theatre acting talent, has died aged 91. The Jamaican-British actress was best known for playing the matriarch Blossom Jackson on the soap from 1994 to 1997, briefly reprising her role in 2010. An EastEnders spokeswoman said they were "deeply saddened"...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick reveals Vanessa's reaction to Suzy's secrets

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has opened up about her character Vanessa Woodfield's reaction to learning about girlfriend Suzy Merton's secrets. In next week's episode, Vanessa will learn that Suzy was a drug user and inadvertently involved in Holly Barton's death after giving her money, which she used to buy heroin with tragic consequences.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson explains Kelly Neelan's dangerous new story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has explained her character Kelly Neelan's dangerous new storyline. In episodes set to air next week, the Weatherfield teen will take steps to atone for her late father Rick's wrongdoings from when he was a loan shark. However, things quickly turn...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai star teases Stingray's season 5 future

Cobra Kai season 5 has the potential to expand Stingray's prominence, following a smattering of past appearances. Paul Walter Hauser, who portrays the wannabe karate-kicker, told ComicBook that revealing a specific episode count for his character "might be a spoiler" in itself, though. "I will just say Stingray might be...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Do you like watching EastEnders as a weekly boxset?

I've liked watching EastEnders all in one go. Do you think they should keep the weekly boxset permanently?. Get it all watched in one go. Skip the intro too which is good. no, it ruins the whole genre imo, soaps are not meant to be binge watched. No and that's...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Love Island host Laura Whitmore shows off hair colour transformation

Love Island spoilers follow. Laura Whitmore has showed off her hair colour transformation ahead of her Love Island return. The presenter took her Instagram followers through the process of dying her hair pink, capping it off with a caption hinting: "Almost time.." The new look got the approval of Love...
BEAUTY & FASHION

