Science

Key to platelet production advances understanding of RNA

By Hudson Institute of Medical Research
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new insight into RNA regulation has taken researchers a big step forward in understanding how the body creates platelets. Platelets are the smallest of all blood cells; they circulate in the bloodstream and bind together when they recognize damaged blood vessels, making them a vital part of the body's response...

medicalxpress.com

scitechdaily.com

A Potential Cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV With a Single Injection

The technology also has the potential to be developed into a cure for AIDS. A new study from Tel Aviv University proposes a novel AIDS treatment that could be turned into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for HIV patients. The research explored modifying type B white blood cells in the patient’s body to release anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel and Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad led the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the George S. Wise department of life sciences, and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies. The study was carried out in cooperation with other researchers from Israel and the United States. The findings were published recently in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Develop “Nanomachines” That Can Penetrate and Kill Cancer Cells

Researchers have created ‘nanomachines’ that use mechanical molecular motions to enter and destroy cells. Cancer is a condition where some of the body’s cells grow out of control and spread to other bodily regions. Cancer cells divide continually, leading them to invade surrounding tissue and form solid tumors. The majority of cancer treatments involve killing the cancer cells.
CANCER
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Scientists Detect Intriguing Differences in The Eyes of Children With Autism And ADHD

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplement 'overdosing' is possible and harmful, warn doctors

'Overdosing' on vitamin D supplements is both possible and harmful, warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after they treated a man who needed hospital admission for his excessive vitamin D intake. 'Hypervitaminosis D', as the condition is formerly known, is on the rise and linked to a wide...
NUTRITION
Phys.org

Physicists see electron whirlpools for the first time

Though they are discrete particles, water molecules flow collectively as liquids, producing streams, waves, whirlpools, and other classic fluid phenomena. Not so with electricity. While an electric current is also a construct of distinct particles—in this case, electrons—the particles are so small that any collective behavior among them is drowned out by larger influences as electrons pass through ordinary metals. But, in certain materials and under specific conditions, such effects fade away, and electrons can directly influence each other. In these instances, electrons can flow collectively like a fluid.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Methyl eugenol protects the kidney from oxidative damage in mice by blocking the Nrf2 nuclear export signal through activation of the AMPK/GSK3Î² axis

Disrupted redox homeostasis contributes to renal ischemia"“reperfusion (IR) injury. Abundant natural products can activate nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), thereby providing therapeutic benefits. Methyl eugenol (ME), an analog of the phenolic compound eugenol, has the ability to induce Nrf2 activity. In this study, we investigated the protective effects of ME against renal oxidative damage in vivo and in vitro. An IR-induced acute kidney injury (AKI) model was established in mice. ME (20"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, i.p.) was administered to mice on 5 consecutive days before IR surgery. We showed that ME administration significantly attenuated renal destruction, improved the survival rate, reduced excessive oxidative stress and inhibited mitochondrial lesions in AKI mice. We further demonstrated that ME administration significantly enhanced Nrf2 activity and increased the expression of downstream antioxidative molecules. Similar results were observed in vitro in hypoxia/reoxygenation (HR)-exposed proximal tubule epithelial cells following pretreatment with ME (40 Î¼molÂ·Lâˆ’1). In both renal oxidative damage models, ME induced Nrf2 nuclear retention in tubular cells. Using specific inhibitors (CC and DIF-3) and molecular docking, we demonstrated that ME bound to the binding pocket of AMPK with high affinity and activated the AMPK/GSK3Î² axis, which in turn blocked the Nrf2 nuclear export signal. In addition, ME alleviated the development of renal fibrosis induced by nonfatal IR, which is frequently encountered in the clinic. In conclusion, we demonstrate that ME modulates the AMPK/GSK3Î² axis to regulate the cytoplasmic"“nuclear translocation of Nrf2, resulting in Nrf2 nuclear retention and thereby enhancing antioxidant target gene transcription that protects the kidney from oxidative damage.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Small study reveals how immune response triggered by COVID-19 may damage the brain

A study from the National Institutes of Health describes the immune response triggered by COVID-19 infection that damages the brain's blood vessels and may lead to short- and long-term neurological symptoms. In a study published in Brain, researchers from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) examined brain changes in nine people who died suddenly after contracting the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Frozen embryo transfers in IVF linked to greater risk of maternal hypertension in pregnancy

Concerns have been raised over the past few years that pregnancies derived from frozen embryo transfers in IVF might increase the maternal risk of hypertensive disorders, particularly pre-eclampsia, complications which may have severe consequences for the mother and fetus. These concerns have been raised in recent observational studies comparing the outcomes of fresh and frozen transfers, which, by definition, are subject to statistically confounding variables. Sibling comparisons can remove much of this confounding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The hybrid oncolytic peptide NTP-385 potently inhibits adherent cancer cells by targeting the nucleus

The use of oncolytic peptides with activity against a wide range of cancer entities as a new and promising cancer therapeutic strategy has drawn increasing attention. The oncolytic peptide LTX-315 derived from bovine lactoferricin (LfcinB) was found to be highly effective against suspension cancer cells, but not adherent cancer cells. In this study, we tactically fused LTX-315 with rhodamine B through a hybridization strategy to design and synthesize a series of nucleus-targeting hybrid peptides and evaluated their activity against adherent cancer cells. Thus, four hybrid peptides, NTP-212, NTP-217, NTP-223 and NTP-385, were synthesized. These hybrid peptides enhanced the anticancer activity of LTX-315 in a panel of adherent cancer cell lines by 2.4- to 37.5-fold. In model mice bearing B16-F10 melanoma xenografts, injection of NTP-385 (0.5"‰mg per mouse for 3 consecutive days) induced almost complete regression of melanoma, prolonged the median survival time and increased the overall survival. Notably, the administered dose of NTP-385 was only half the effective dose of LTX-315. We further revealed that unlike LTX-315, which targets the mitochondria, NTP-385 disrupted the nuclear membrane and accumulated in the nucleus, resulting in the transfer of a substantial amount of reactive oxygen species (ROS) from the cytoplasm to the nucleus through the fragmented nuclear membrane. This ultimately led to DNA double-strand break (DSB)-mediated intrinsic apoptosis. In conclusion, this study demonstrates that hybrid peptides obtained from the fusion of LTX-315 and rhodamine B enhance anti-adherent cancer cell activity by targeting the nucleus and triggering DNA DSB-mediated intrinsic apoptosis. This study also provides an advantageous reference for nucleus-targeting peptide modification.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Substantial discrepancies found between estimated and measured GFR

A cross sectional study found that substantial discrepancies exist between individual estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and directly measured GFR (mGFR). Laboratory reports that provide eGFR calculations should consider including the distribution of this uncertainty. According to the authors, renaming the eGFR as a population average GFR (or paGFR) merits further discussion. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Peptide with anti-obesity action successfully tested in animal trial

A study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil shows that the synthetic molecule Pep19 acts on the endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate and balance key metabolic functions, such as appetite, fat breakdown (lipolysis), and energy release. An article presenting the results of the study is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Testing embryos for genetic conditions: Who is eligible and how are decisions made?

With advances in medical technology, embryos can be genetically screened before being implanted in the womb during IVF. Couples at risk for certain genetic conditions can now safely conceive children who will not inherit these conditions. However, establishing when such treatment is justified raises complex questions. In a study published...
SCIENCE

