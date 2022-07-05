Body of Lapeer man who went missing while on boat ride found by authorities in Lake Nepessing

LAPEER COUNTY (WWJ) — Officials in Lapeer County have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen off a pontoon boat while on local lake over the holiday weekend.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body of 59-year-old David Holmes had been found in Lake Nepessing on July 4, two days after he was reported missing.

Holmes was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday after he left to go on a boat ride — he did not return, police said.

Private citizens, emergency services and dive teams from several mid-Michigan police agencies assisted in searching the nearly 400-acre lake located southwest of Lapeer.

Lapeer County Undersheriff Jeremy Howe told Mid-Michigan NOW that search efforts were focused on the west part of the lake where they feared Homes had fallen overboard.

Divers faced lake depths of over 30 ft. and weeds growing in the water slowed down the search, Howe explained.

Authorities said their search concluded around 9 p.m. Monday night.

"With a sad heart, this missing person investigation concluded with a recovery of the individual (David Holmes age 59 from Lapeer) from Lake Nepessing in Lapeer," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and loved ones."

The suspected circumstances surrounding Holmes' death was not immediately confirmed by authorities.