ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Bitar On The Most Dangerous TikTok Beauty Trends To Avoid - Exclusive

By Melissa Szaro
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gA7Wu_0gVAvUlF00
iso100production/Shutterstock

Beauty tips and tricks are trending on TikTok, like face taping, lip injection pens, and nasal tanning spray. But many of these "life hacks" are being shared by untrained individuals, and the products or procedures can have some pretty scary side effects.

"Consumers need to be very cautious when trying at-home beauty trends as seen on TikTok. Most of the content creators on this platform who are creating these beauty trends that go viral are not trained professionals, such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, or licensed aestheticians," warned Dr. George Bitar, a board-certified plastic surgeon.

Dr. Bitar has performed over 10,000 cosmetic facial and body procedures. He is an expert in his field and the founder and medical director of the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute, offering skin care, injectables, and cosmetic surgery. In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Dr. Bitar shared with us the worst TikTok beauty trends right now and why you should steer clear of them.

Liquid chlorophyll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwseP_0gVAvUlF00
JAZ STUDIO/Shutterstock

Some of the most dangerous TikTok beauty trends to avoid right now are liquid chlorophyll, at-home hyaluron pens, nasal tanning spray, sea salt acne spray, and face taping. According to Dr. George Bitar, "A rule of thumb is: If you think you need to run it by a doctor before you do it, then you probably should!"

Liquid chlorophyll is a supplement that people drink because it is believed to be an "acne cure-all" and is thought to help improve the texture of skin and reduce redness. However, Dr. Bitar said, "Drinking chlorophyll-infused water to get rid of acne or improve your skin can worsen your skin condition." In addition, there just isn't enough scientific data out there to back up these claims. In fact, some of the research results are conflicting, according to Healthline. Additional studies are needed to know the true pros and cons of this product.

At-home hyaluron pens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zph2F_0gVAvUlF00
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV/Shutterstock

Hyaluron pens, aka hyaluronic acid pens, should not be used without professional guidance. They were originally created to allow diabetic patients to insert insulin without needles. Now, people are using them to administer hyaluronic acid fillers into the lips, jawline, or nose — because the pens went viral on TikTok.

"You should never be giving yourself lip procedures or any aesthetic rejuvenation at home," said Dr. George Bitar. "Injectables may cause occlusion of blood vessels, leading to skin death and possibly blindness in the most experienced hands, so when someone who is not familiar with facial anatomy injects themselves, they could cause a catastrophe! To put it bluntly –- you would be crazy to inject yourself at home." Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns both individuals and medical professionals not to use this product because it has been linked with permanent, irreversible body damage.

Nasal tanning spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8rcL_0gVAvUlF00
Aleksandr Gogolin/Shutterstock

Nasal tanning sprays became popular on TikTok because they are a "sunless" way to get tan — but they're actually meant to "boost the effects of sun exposure or a tanning bed." According to Dr. George Bitar, "You shouldn't be inhaling substances that haven't been studied sufficiently, as using medications nasally can affect your sense of smell. They can also potentially have toxic effects on the cilia of the nose, keeping the nose from moving mucus through it normally."

Many nasal tanning spray products have a wide range of ingredients, but they most commonly contain tyrosine or melanotan as an active ingredient. "Melanotan is an unregulated synthetic chemical that functions as a hormone and supports melanogenesis, which is the process by which melanin, a black-brown pigment, is produced in the skin," said Dr. Bitar. This chemical is not FDA-approved, and the industry is loosely regulated, meaning that you could be inhaling nasty toxins with negative long-term effects that haven't yet been identified.

Face taping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ayxtl_0gVAvUlF00
Anna Lulu/Shutterstock

Face taping is what it sounds like — it involves placing any kind of tape on the face to "freeze" it while you sleep, touted as an overnight cure for fine lines and wrinkles. Supposedly, the tape will keep the muscles of your face in place throughout the night, halting facial expressions, which should prevent wrinkles.

"Aside from being unrealistic to use a piece of tape to keep your face in place throughout the night, it can do more harm than good," stated Dr. George Bitar. "Using a piece of tape, especially one that is 'supposed' to hold your skin down for a whole night, can damage the skin barrier when you take it off." The tape could be unsafe and could lead to other skin issues like acne. Plus, there's "no scientific evidence whatsoever" that taping even works.

So are there any helpful TikTok beauty trends?

Dr. Bitar recommends that if you're going to get beauty advice from an app, the best way is to follow a board-certified professional like a plastic surgeon, dermatologist, or licensed aesthetician. Be wary of beauty trends that go viral that are not posted by a trained professional, and always consult with your aesthetic physician before trying anything at home — especially DIY tips. "Many of [the beauty trends] from non-professionals can do more harm than good," warned Dr. Bitar.

Find out more about Dr. George Bitar and his services on the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute website.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

How to Tell Between Acne and Your Normal Skin Texture

Acne is a common skin condition that is often confused with skin texture. The difference between the two comes down to their root causes. A dermatologist explains the difference between acne and skin texture, plus how to treat them. It's not uncommon to experience acne well into adulthood. In fact,...
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Plastic Surgeon Dr. George Bitar On The Instagram Face And The Current Top Trends In Plastic Surgery - Exclusive

Instagram is the new Cosmopolitan, showcasing beautiful influencers and "everyday" women that look like models and live a glamorous lifestyle. "Like fashion, facial aesthetic ideals go through trends. In the 1970's, Farrah Fawcett was the 'prototype', with thin lips, a nose that was not Barbie Doll perfect, and a thin face with high cheekbones. Today's look is virtually the polar opposite," states plastic surgeon Dr. George Bitar. Enter the famous "Instagram face" — a youthful, heart-shaped face with poreless skin, full lips, cat-like eyes, small nose, defined chin, and chiseled cheekbones. It's highly sculpted and conspicuously white with a hint of "exotic"; many believe the look was inspired by Kim Kardashian.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Blindness
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
MedicineNet.com

14 Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

The goals of treating and preventing the lack of vitamin D are the same. It is to reach and keep an adequate level of vitamin D in the body. Your healthcare provider will let you know how long you need to continue vitamin D supplements. Eating more foods that contain...
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy